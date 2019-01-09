Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 12:45:42 pm
30.115 USD   -2.13%
2018AT&T : Antitrust Case Set For Act II
DJ
2018AT&T : Appeals Court to Consider AT&T's Deal for Time Warner
DJ
2018AT&T : Plans 3-Tier Streaming
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : First in the U.S. to Mobile 5G – What's Next? Defining AT&T's Network Path in 2019 and Beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:19pm EST

Software at the Core of Our Network

We've been on the most aggressive software path in the telecommunications industry for some time, which includes plans to virtualize and software-control 75% of our core network functions by 2020. In 2018, we reached the 65% mark as planned, taking advantage of the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) that we co-founded in 2017.

This initiative is making it faster and more cost effective to deploy technologies, such as our continued mobile 5G expansion. For example, the routers in our cell towers have traditionally been purchased as specialized, self-contained units from a small handful of vendors. In 2018, we decided to design our own cell site routers and released those hardware specs as open blueprints so any hardware maker can build them for us. And, we're running our own open source software on those routers. In 2019, we plan to deploy thousands of these 'white box' routers on towers across our network.

This year is about the power of open source in a 5G world. Yesterday we announced plans to co-develop a software platform to enable the creation of open source software under the Linux Foundation. The goal is to accelerate the deployment of open source software for the network.

Ongoing R&D Explorations

Finally, while we continue to build out our 5G network, AT&T Labs and AT&T Foundry continue to explore the unforeseen possibilities in a future 5G world and beyond. Examples include:

  • Edge Computing: Based on our learnings from our first year within our edge computing test zone located at our AT&T Foundry in Palo Alto, Calif., we're now exploring ways we can enhance mobile immersive media experiences and test future 5G applications on the edge of our network, like autonomous vehicles.

In that vein, we launched Akraino Edge Stack via the Linux Foundation earlier this year. Akraino is an open source software stack that supports high-availability cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications. The project has moved from formation into execution and has 18 members and growing. We think there's a lot more to come.

  • Business & 5G: We also opened up a space within our AT&T Foundry in Plano dedicated to prototyping innovative solutions for our customers in manufacturing, retail, finance and the public sector. We plan to bring 5G to this facility in early 2019, which will allow us to co-create 5G solutions with our customers and explore the future of enterprise innovation over 5G. And our Plano facility will work closely with our healthcare-focused AT&T Foundry in Houston.

Connecting the world is the heart of what we do as a company. It's a 140-plus year legacy that's shaped how we all live, work and play. Today more than ever, driving network innovation requires deep technology expertise across a range of disciplines. Please visit our Technology site for more about the accomplishments of the women and men at AT&T Communications.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
12:20pAT&T : claims advanced 4G is '5G'
AQ
12:19pAT&T : First in the U.S. to Mobile 5G – What's Next? Defining AT&T's Netwo..
PU
10:29aVerizon, T-Mobile attack AT&T over mobile 5G
AQ
09:44aAT&T : TitleMore Than 50,000 Square Miles of LTE Coverage Added Nationwide to Su..
PU
09:31aAT&T : More Than 50,000 Square Miles of LTE Coverage Added Nationwide to Support..
BU
03:30aSprint and T-Mobile Throw More 5G Pieces on the Table
AQ
01/09AT&T : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/08AT&T : What's in a name? 5G wireless claims, but no real network
AQ
01/08AT&T : to Bring 5G to AT&T Stadium
PU
01/08AT&T : TitleAT&T's Turner and Xandr Partner on New, Enhanced Ad Opportunities En..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,49%
P/E ratio 2018 11,38
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T9.60%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.5.37%205 385
NTT DOCOMO INC4.25%87 746
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.95%78 580
KDDI CORP3.37%62 392
T-MOBILE US6.54%58 064
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.