AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/21 04:01:07 pm
32.45 USD   -0.28%
11:30aAT&T : Fuels ‘Opportunity Youth' Project
PU
06/21AT&T : Women in STEM
PU
06/21AT&T : and Samsung Bring 5G to Life for the Manufacturing Industry
PR
News 
AT&T : Fuels 'Opportunity Youth' Project

AT&T : Fuels ‘Opportunity Youth' Project

06/22/2019 | 11:30am EDT

AT&T Fuels Roadtrip Nation 'Opportunity Youth' Project

Goal to connect young people to successful careers

AT&T is fueling a new documentary by Roadtrip Nation helping three young people hit the road this September to interview leaders across the country and learn more about what it takes to build skills needed for successful careers.

The journey is part of Roadtrip Nation's 'Opportunity Youth Roadtrip' and is supported by a $500,000 contribution from AT&T, which was announced today at the AT&T Shape Technology & Entertainment Expo.

Defined as young adults who are disconnected from educational and work experiences, there are an estimated 5 million opportunity youth today in the United States. These young people have talent and motivation, but lack chances to put them to use. Without these potential workers, 12 million jobs requiring postsecondary education will go unfilled in the next decade.

Roadtrip Nation helps young people define their own roads in life by connecting their interests to fulfilling careers. The program's goal is for students to have a better connection to themselves, their educations, and their futures.

Those involved in the road trip will be selected from leading youth-serving non-profits, including Year Up and Per Scholas. The leaders interviewed will include alumni of these programs, and their conversations will be filmed and broadcast through public television and Roadtrip Nation media channels.

'The future of work depends on a skilled workforce. That's why it's essential that we connect opportunity youth to stable career pathways,' said Charlene Lake, SVP-Corporate Social Responsibility and chief sustainability officer at AT&T. 'Supporting this project with Roadtrip Nation will draw attention to this untapped talent pipeline and celebrate successful alumni from these effective programs.'

With stops in multiple cities across the country, the 'Opportunity Youth Roadtrip' will showcase the stories of successful leaders who overcame obstacles - like disconnection - with the goal of raising awareness about the challenges facing opportunity youth and inspiring young people everywhere to take the next steps in their own lives.

'Opportunity youth across the country possess the creativity and intelligence to succeed but lack awareness and access to sustainable careers options,' said Plinio Ayala, President & CEO, Per Scholas. 'We are grateful for the support of our Champion Partner, AT&T and Roadtrip Nation for elevating technology career opportunities and inspiring young people to identify good jobs and develop skills for meaningful work.'

In addition to the multi-state road trip, the AT&T commitment includes a premiere screening event once the film releases in 2020, an online hub to learn about the road trip, as well as an education distribution plan that will provide students nationwide with access to Roadtrip Nation's exclusive online pathway exploration tools.

AT&T's continued investment in Roadtrip Nation is part of AT&T Aspire, the company's signature philanthropic initiative that drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and beyond.

For more information, visit roadtripnation.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 15:29:00 UTC
