AT&T : Gartner Names AT&T a Leader in M2M Global Coverage, IoT Services

Gartner recently named AT&T a Leader in their 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide.

More specifically, we are a Leader for our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

While Gartner has honored us with this designation before, AT&T moved up on the quadrant in our ability to execute in the 2018 report. We're proud of that. Our full suite of off-the-shelf and custom solutions, best-in-class alliances and collaborations provide a one-stop IoT shop.

From one end of the globe to another, and across all vertical industries, we're helping customers improve operations, lower costs and drive new revenue streams through our IoT solutions.

Check out more on the Gartner report.