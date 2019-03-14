Log in
AT&T : Gartner Names AT&T a Leader in M2M Global Coverage, IoT Services

03/14/2019

Gartner recently named AT&T a Leader in their 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide.

More specifically, we are a Leader for our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

While Gartner has honored us with this designation before, AT&T moved up on the quadrant in our ability to execute in the 2018 report. We're proud of that. Our full suite of off-the-shelf and custom solutions, best-in-class alliances and collaborations provide a one-stop IoT shop.

From one end of the globe to another, and across all vertical industries, we're helping customers improve operations, lower costs and drive new revenue streams through our IoT solutions.

Check out more on the Gartner report.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:48:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 718 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,76%
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 221 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T6.10%220 577
CHINA MOBILE LTD.13.36%219 918
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.11%105 079
NTT DOCOMO INC2.48%74 186
T-MOBILE US13.58%61 429
KDDI CORP-1.56%57 953
