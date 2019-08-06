AT&T : Goals Include Stabilizing EBITDA at Entertainment Group -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



AT&T Inc. (T) said its 2019 priorities include stabilizing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at its Entertainment Group.

The group's Ebitda rose 1% in the second quarter to $2.85 billion. AT&T said at a conference Tuesday that it expects to meet its full-year stability target.

Beyond 2019, the group's Ebitda is expected to benefit from factors including broadband revenue growth, a higher-quality customer base and the launch of AT&T TV.

The company expects "elevated video churn" will continue, citing factors like customers rolling off two-year price locks and carriage negotiations with "two major content providers."

AT&T said it expects total wireless service revenue to grow for full-year 2019.

Shares recently were up 1% to $33.81.

