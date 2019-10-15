AT&T : Google Pixel 4, 4XL from AT&T Bring Unrivaled Wireless Experiences

Unlock the Best in Entertainment and Productivity with the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL from AT&T, Starting Tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, October 16, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/googlepixel or visit an AT&T store to order the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL for use on the Nation's Best Wireless Network,1 which is also the nation's fastest.2 These revolutionary devices will be available in stores starting October 24. For a limited time, you can get up to $700 towards a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible smartphone. Plus, you can get $300 in bill credits if you add a new line or upgrade an existing line.3

'AT&T is well known for our leadership in mobile devices and we are excited to bring the next generation of Google devices directly to our customers for the first time,' said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, device and network experiences. 'With Google's newest Pixel devices running on the nation's best and fastest wireless network, we can give customers an unrivaled wireless experience that delivers the best of entertainment and productivity.'

When it comes to premium entertainment experiences on your device, AT&T has you covered. We were recognized as having the best video streaming experience in terms of video quality, quickest loading time and least amount of buffering, according to a recent report.4 So, whether battling it out over the latest cloud gaming services or streaming premium content from HBO, you can enjoy it all better and faster with AT&T.

Unlock even more advanced features with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Customers can get more done, faster with the new Google Assistant, like searching YouTube, sharing photos and finding the best pizzeria nearby - all by voice,5 or up their camera game, capturing studio-like photos with a simple point and click - no editing required. Plus, Quick Gestures powered by Motion Sense lets users skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, all just by waving their hand above the screen.​6​ And with face unlock, customers can unlock their phones, make payments or get into apps in a flash just by looking at their screen. Check out this video for more on what you can do with these devices.

Customers who purchase the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from AT&T will be able to experience 5G Evolution network technologies, which is the first step on AT&T's path to 5G.7 5G Evolution is creating great customer experiences in over 500 markets today, delivering speeds up to twice as fast as AT&T standard LTE.8

With AT&T Installment Plan you can get the Pixel 4 starting at $28 per month for 30 months and the Pixel 4 XL starting at $32 per month for 30 months.9 Go to att.com/googlepixel for more on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from AT&T.

1 America's Best Network: Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2019.

2 Nation's Fastest Network: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla 3

3 Limited time. Select devices. Req's min. $840 on installment agmt. Up to $700 off with port-in of new line or $300 off without port-in or for upgrade after credits over 30 months. Credits start w/in 3 bills. Trade-in must be in good condition w/min. $40 trade-in value. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. If svc on other lines cancelled w/in 45 days, credits stop. $30 Activation, add'l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr's apply. Click here for more details.

4 Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2019.

5 US only. See g.com/assistant/languages for available languages.

6 Coming soon in Japan. Motion Sense available in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries. Not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense. For more information see g.co/pixel/motionsense.

7 5G Evolution: May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

8 Claim based on average AT&T standard 4G LTE v. 5G Evolution download speeds. Req's capable device. Limited 5G Evolution availability. May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.