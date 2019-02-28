AT&T : HBO CEO Richard Plepler Resigning Amid AT&T Restructuring

By Joe Flint

Two longtime executives of the entertainment empire that AT&T Inc. bought for more than $80 billion are stepping down, as the telecommunications giant gets ready to put its stamp on WarnerMedia days after the last antitrust hurdle to the deal was cleared.

Richard Plepler, the chairman and chief executive of HBO, said he was resigning in a memo to staff Thursday afternoon. David Levy, president of Turner, the parent of cable channels CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network, is also stepping down, people familiar with the matter said.

"Hard as it is to think about leaving the company I love, and the people I love in it, it is the right time for me to do so," Mr. Plepler wrote in his memo.

The resignation of Mr. Plepler, who has led HBO since 2013 and played a prominent role in many successful shows including "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" comes as AT&T overhauls the operations of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, which under previous owner Time Warner, which AT&T rebranded WarnerMedia, operated very autonomously.

AT&T is in advanced talks with veteran television executive and producer Robert Greenblatt to take a senior role at WarnerMedia that could include oversight of a new unit that would combine HBO and Turner entertainment networks and an upcoming streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Employees within HBO fear that Mr. Plepler's departure from HBO could have a significant impact on the company's ability to keep pace with entertainment monoliths like Netflix Inc., according to a person familiar with the situation. Over more than a decade, Mr. Plepler has cultivated relationships with producers, actors and Hollywood executives that have helped the channel clean up during awards season while spending much less on programming than its biggest streaming rival, the person said.

"More is not better. Only better is better," Mr. Plepler told the Journal in a 2017 interview describing the channel's strategy.

A bon vivant known for his charm, style and perennial tan, Mr. Plepler has moved easily between entertainment and political circles. He has been seen as one of the more magnetic and compelling executives in the ranks of the entertainment industry. The night before he resigned, he and several other top HBO executives had dinner with Oprah Winfrey.

Mr. Plepler's departure was regarded as a seismic event within HBO, which is undergoing a round of voluntary buyouts as part of the merger, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shake-up at WarnerMedia comes within days of AT&T finally emerging victorious in its battle against the Justice Department, which attempted to thwart the deal but was defeated in court for the second time this week.

It is unlikely that either Mr. Plepler or Mr. Levy will be replaced, a person familiar with the matter said. If AT&T is able to negotiate a deal with Mr. Greenblatt, he would likely serve as chief content executive for both HBO and Turner. Mr. Greenblatt was most recently president of Comcast Corp.'s NBC network and its sister studio Universal Television. Prior to that he was president of CBS Corp.'s premium cable channel Showtime.

Mr. Greenblatt will also have a hands-on role in WarnerMedia's new direct-to-consumer streaming service which is aiming to launch later this year. Kevin Reilly, the head of entertainment for the Turner networks is directly responsible for programming strategy in the streaming service and will stay in that role, a person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Plepler had been sending signals for the past few months that he was reconsidering his role at HBO, people close to him said. Under John Stankey, the executive AT&T put in charge as chief executive of WarnerMedia, it was becoming clear that the freedom Mr. Plepler had enjoyed under Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes was a thing of the past.

"Richard is one of the most successful executives in our industry and I have been fortunate to have his support over the last months," Mr. Stankey said in a statement Thursday. "His vision, energy and passion helped to elevate HBO's brand to what it has become today."

A former head of communications for HBO, Mr. Plepler rose the ranks to programming executive and then CEO. During that time, HBO grew into a cash cow for parent Time Warner at a time when its movie studios and commercial cable networks have faced challenges from streaming services and cord-cutting.

At the same time, the emergence of Netflix and Amazon forced HBO to up its game in terms of spending for content. It also launched its own direct-to-consumer service -- HBO Now -- in response to the rising popularity of digital platforms.

At Turner, Mr. Levy was seen as a guiding force as the networks he oversaw made big bets on original programming and sports. He worked especially close with the National Basketball Association whose games air on Turner's TNT. He also oversaw affiliate operations for the Turner Networks, whose subscriber fees have managed to rise at a time when many distributors are seeking to reduce programming costs.

An affable and gregarious figure, Mr. Levy is has been seen as an approachable and down-to-earth executive. He loves a good laugh and even had sportscaster Marv Albert record the voice-mail message on his cellphone.

