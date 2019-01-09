AT&T : Helping Those Affected by Government Shutdown

For our customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running. Just because the government shutdown, doesn't mean that your phone, TV, and internet should stop working too.

We're here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown. As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will waive late fees, provide extensions, and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules.

Consumers who pay their bill on att.com can get started here and DIRECTV customers can go here for instructions on how to take advantage of these flexible payment options. Business and FirstNet customers should direct inquiries to their AT&T billing contact which can be located on the account statement.