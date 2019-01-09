Log in
AT&T (T)

AT&T (T)
01/09 04:00:44 pm
30.1 USD   -2.18%
2018AT&T : Antitrust Case Set For Act II
DJ
2018AT&T : Appeals Court to Consider AT&T's Deal for Time Warner
DJ
2018AT&T : Plans 3-Tier Streaming
DJ
AT&T : Helping Those Affected by Government Shutdown

0
01/09/2019 | 06:14pm EST

For our customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running. Just because the government shutdown, doesn't mean that your phone, TV, and internet should stop working too.

We're here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown. As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will waive late fees, provide extensions, and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules.

Consumers who pay their bill on att.com can get started here and DIRECTV customers can go here for instructions on how to take advantage of these flexible payment options. Business and FirstNet customers should direct inquiries to their AT&T billing contact which can be located on the account statement.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 23:13:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,49%
P/E ratio 2018 11,38
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T9.60%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.85%205 385
NTT DOCOMO INC5.30%87 746
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP12.55%78 580
KDDI CORP2.81%62 392
T-MOBILE US6.54%58 064
