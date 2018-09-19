Log in
AT&T : Helps SHAPE 30 Local Youth at LA Tech Event

09/19/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

AT&T Helps SHAPE Young Minds at LA Tech Event

Earlier this summer, we hosted AT&T SHAPE - an immersive event in Los Angeles that explored the convergence of cutting-edge technology and entertainment. Attendees visited interactive exhibits from start-ups and industry leaders and heard from an incredible line-up of onsite speakers and experts.

This year we were so excited to welcome 30 local youth from Better Youth Inc. Better Youth is a nonprofit that uses media arts to equip young people, especially homeless and foster youth, with creative confidence. They help 12-24 year-old urban youth develop soft skills through mentoring and technical skills through media arts training.

These young people experienced first-hand the excitement of AT&T SHAPE, attending studio tours and joining sessions. They also learned about how technology is shaping entertainment through activities with AT&T employees - including a fun coding activity taught by AT&T's Women in Technology.

We believe it's important to give young people fun, engaging and educational experiences like AT&T SHAPE to inspire them to pursue their dreams. As we continue our evolution as a media company, we're empowering the next generation of storytellers and creators by helping them build skills and exposing them to careers and opportunities in the media industry. That's why we're proud to support Better Youth and were so excited to host the amazing young people they serve at AT&T SHAPE.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:02:08 UTC
