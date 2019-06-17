Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Helps Students With Summer of Skills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:24am EDT

During the summer, when students lack the day-to-day engagement they have during the school year, many valuable skills begin to slide. In fact, research estimates that in the summer following 3rd grade, students lose nearly 27% of their school-year gains in math. By the summer after 7th grade, students lose on average a whopping 50% of their school-year gains in math. For many students, these kinds of learning slides are cumulative and impact them later in their academic journeys, becoming an increasingly insurmountable hurdle.

At AT&T, we recognize that the summer can, instead, be a time to not only maintain STEM skills, but to accelerate progress. That's why we're supporting organizations across the country that connect young people to STEM skills development opportunities all summer long.

Organizations that make up AT&T's Summer of Skills-All Star Code, Black Girls Code, Girl Scouts, Girls Who Code and Cyber Patriots -help young people develop a range of skills, including coding, robotics and digital citizenship. These skills are taught through different coding camps, immersion programs and bootcamps across the country.

Through our support, for example, Girls Who Code's project-based summer immersion program will be coming to cities across the country, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, El Segundo, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Each week of the program covers projects related to computer science, including art, storytelling, robotics, video games, and websites.

All Star Code, meanwhile, will host programs in New York, NY and Pittsburgh, PA, helping young men of color access the tools they need to succeed in a technological world. These 6-week programs cover topics such as game design, web development and databases, culminating in a participant's demo day project.

At AT&T, we're supporting and collaborating with innovative organizations that are focused on building skills that match the needs of the workforce, today and in the future. All summer long, we'll be featuring the inspiring stories of the young participants in these programs. Follow @ATTImpact to learn more.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
10:42aAT&T INC. : Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC
AQ
10:37aAT&T : IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 71,425 Shares of AT&T Inc.
AQ
10:24aAT&T : Helps Students With Summer of Skills
PU
08:01aAT&T : Invests More Than $175 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Networks in Ta..
PR
08:01aAT&T : Invests More Than $1 Billion Over 3-Year Period to Boost South Florida Ne..
PR
08:01aAT&T : Invests Nearly $425 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in..
PR
08:01aAT&T : Invests More Than $300 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Networks in Ja..
PR
08:01aAT&T : Invests Nearly $3.2 Billion Over 3-Year Period to Boost Florida Networks
PR
06/16Disney Overshadows Rival Studios as Reboots and Sequels Sputter
DJ
06/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Sprint adds Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to its lineup on June ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 37 461 M
Net income 2019 19 741 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T13.35%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.26%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42.83%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.79%77 328
T-MOBILE US17.75%63 389
KDDI CORP5.43%60 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About