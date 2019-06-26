AT&T : Highlights Today's Women's Sports Stars

AT&T Brings You Today's Women's Sports Stars - Because We #SeeHerInSports

We're elevating exclusive stories and bringing fans closer to the players and teams they love

We're shining the light on some of the sporting world's most intriguing figures with a series of profile stories The Players' Tribune and SELF developed with us. It's part of AT&T Communications' commitment to diversity in our advertising and content - including our support for Free the Work - and to improving the visibility and distribution of women's sports.

Highlighting women in sports whose stories have largely gone untold, The Playing Field series profiles presented by AT&T begins with Ibithaj Muhammad, U.S. Olympic fencer. Throughout July, the series will feature these profiles presented by AT&T that #SeeHerShine each week, across social media and on The Player's Tribune and SELF digital platforms:

Hilary Knight - a member of the United States women's national hockey team

Sam Mewis - midfielder on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

Dawn Staley - basketball coach at the University of South Carolina

A'ja Wilson - WNBA Las Vegas Aces forward and 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

'The world today doesn't see enough of the incredible women athletes, coaches and sports leaders that abound, so we're taking steps as one of the largest advertisers in the U.S. to change that,' says Fiona Carter, Chief Brand Officer, AT&T Communications and co-chair of the Association of National Advertisers' SeeHer movement. 'This series is one way we can help the world #SeeHerInSports, and there's so much more we can do together with other advertisers, broadcasters, leagues and sports influencers to raise the visibility of women in sports.'

With a long commitment to women's equality and notable firsts for women, AT&T is a leading force in the emergent #SeeHerInSports effort across multiple industries. The goal: raise the visibility of women in sports by increasing the coverage and distribution of women's sports. After Fiona co-hosted the industry-wide body of leaders' SeeHerInSports inaugural meeting last month, here are some of the ways AT&T is stepping up its commitment to women in sports.

From exclusive content to coverage in France - let's watch some women's soccer!



We're keeping U.S. Women's Soccer National Team fans connected at home, on the go or while attending the World Cup tournament in France as the team looks to keep up their winning streak heading to the quarterfinals to take on France this Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. ET. On Twitter since May, we're sharing exclusive #NoGoalsNoGlory content from players including Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, and Abby Dahlkemper. Check out the answers we got when we asked their advice for young soccer players. Fans at home can watch AT&T's DIRECTV 4K coverage of the Women's World Cup that will make you feel like you're actually in the stadium, watching it live in France where AT&T post-paid wireless plan customers can enjoy roaming* at no additional charge in France through July 7.

Missing the NBA? Nah. We can't get enough of the WNBA.

Even though the men are done for the season, basketball action continues with the stars of the WNBA dominating the courts this summer. As part of our multiyear marquee sponsorship of the WNBA, AT&T became the first non-apparel partner to have our logo featured on all WNBA team jerseys, and we're excited to be presenting sponsor of the WNBA All Star game on July 27. Like other WNBA fans, we're thrilled the WNBA will showcase these incredible athletes' skills starting Friday, July 26 - a day earlier than usual - with WNBA All-Star Friday Night featuring a 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Fans can visit the Las Vegas Aces website - host team for WNBA All Star - to purchase tickets to all weekend activities, including the WNBA All Star Game presented by AT&T on Saturday, July 27. Tickets to WNBA All-Star Friday Night are free with the purchase of tickets to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game but may also be purchased separately.

