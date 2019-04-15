Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Hulu Buys AT&T's Minority Stake in Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

AT&T Inc. (T) and Hulu on Monday said AT&T has sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the streaming video joint venture.

The transaction valued Hulu at $15 billion, with AT&T's 9.5% interest valued at $1.43 billion, the companies said.

AT&T said it will use proceeds from this transaction, along with additional planned sales of non-core assets, to reduce its debt.

"We thank AT&T for their support and investment over the past two years and look forward to collaboration in the future. WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place," said Hulu Chief Executive Randy Freer.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
05:41pAT&T : Hulu Buys AT&T's Minority Stake in Joint Venture
DJ
05:38pAT&T : TitleHulu Buys AT&T's Minority Stake in Joint Venture
PU
05:35pWALT DISNEY : Hulu buys back AT&T's 9.5 percent stake
RE
05:24pAT&T : 'Game of Thrones' Returns as Mother of Ratings
DJ
05:13pAT&T : Hulu Buys AT&T's Minority Stake in Joint Venture
BU
01:06pAT&T : HBO looks beyond 'Game of Thrones,' maybe back to a prequel
AQ
09:38aAT&T : “Ready to Go” Brings You the Retail Experience When and Where..
PU
09:38aAT&T : Unfold an Expansive Mobile Entertainment Experience with the Samsung Gala..
PU
09:09aFITCH RTGS : Global Telecom's 5G Spend Will Persist, Even in a Downturn
AQ
06:55aAT&T : Live online TV, once a bargain, is getting more expensive
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 38 801 M
Net income 2019 19 667 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
P/E ratio 2020 11,78
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T12.82%234 564
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.43%202 318
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP63.81%107 456
NTT DOCOMO INC-4.79%68 322
T-MOBILE US15.88%62 066
KDDI CORP-7.42%54 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About