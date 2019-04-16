Log in
AT&T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Hulu Valuation Jumps As AT&T Sells Stake

0
04/16/2019 | 02:47am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the company in a deal that values the streaming video site at around $15 billion, a sharp jump from more than two years ago.

Hulu, which is now owned by two major media companies, has been trying to build a service that can rival Netflix Inc. and other streaming services that are competing for the attention of television watchers.

AT&T inherited its stake when it acquired Time Warner Inc. and had said it planned to sell its position to focus on its own streaming service, which it plans to launch this year. On Monday, AT&T said it sold the 9.5% stake for $1.43 billion.

The valuation is a sharp jump from the $5.8 billion Hulu fetched when Time Warner bought the stake in 2016, but is still dwarfed by Netflix, which has a market capitalization of roughly $150 billion. Hulu has been adding subscribers rapidly and ended 2018 with more than 25 million, while Netflix has reached 139 million.

Hulu is managed by Walt Disney Co., which owns a roughly 60% stake after acquiring shares held by 21st Century Fox Inc. along with other TV and film assets. Comcast Corp. holds a 30% share in the business.

Disney and Comcast will have to negotiate how to divide the 9.5% stake that the joint venture acquired, a Hulu spokeswoman said.

AT&T told investors it would whittle down debt after it spent more than $80 billion to acquire Time Warner, a deal that left the cellphone carrier and pay-TV distributor with more than $170 billion of net debt at the end of 2018. The deal also made the Dallas company a direct competitor of Disney and deepened its rivalry with Comcast, which owns media giant NBCUniversal.

AT&T's WarnerMedia, as the film-and-TV unit is now called, is developing a new on-demand video service similar to Hulu's to house new titles like "Aquaman" and popular reruns like "Friends."

Executives haven't disclosed the name of the product or how much it will cost, though plans call for a three-tiered service built around WarnerMedia's HBO TV series with added content from its Warner Bros. studios and cable-TV brands. The untitled service is scheduled to launch at the end of this year.

Disney last week unveiled Disney+, another subscription service to hold content from the "Star Wars" franchise, Marvel movies and classic animated films.

But the Mickey Mouse company plans to offer more mature programming through Hulu while centering its sports assets around ESPN+.

It is unclear how the new ownership will affect which shows Hulu will keep in its library.

WarnerMedia executives have said the company won't make all its content exclusive and will license the rights opportunistically.

In a statement Monday, Hulu Chief Executive Randy Freer said "WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place."

In January, Hulu lowered the price of its basic plan, which lets users stream TV shows with ads but doesn't include live sports and news. It also raised the cost of its live TV offering, joining a trend that has lifted the price of traditional channels across the media industry.

The basic plan now costs $6 a month, while Hulu + Live TV costs $45 a month.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -0.56% 32.02 Delayed Quote.12.19%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.52% 132.04 Delayed Quote.20.42%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 38 875 M
Net income 2019 19 667 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,39%
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
P/E ratio 2020 11,71
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T12.19%233 253
CHINA MOBILE LTD.2.82%202 318
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP68.81%107 456
NTT DOCOMO INC-4.87%68 322
T-MOBILE US16.00%62 066
KDDI CORP-8.09%54 614
