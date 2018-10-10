AT&T : Invests Nearly $1.8 Million Over 3-Year Period To Boost Local Networks in Robertson County

FRANKLIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At AT&T1, we've invested nearly $1.8 million in our Robertson County wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017.

These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.

For the 4th year in a row, AT&T earned the top spot in the telecommunications industry on FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list in 2018. We also placed No. 49 among the 50 most admired companies across all industries.

We were ranked first or second in all 9 attributes used to compile the list, including innovation, people management, quality of management, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

This investment is part of the nearly $7.0 billion we invested in our wireless and wired networks across the state of Texas during 2015-2017.

To learn more about our coverage in Robertson County, or anywhere in the U.S., visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

*Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.

