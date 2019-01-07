AT&T : KDDI and AT&T to Connect Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Toyota
and Lexus
are bringing industry-leading connected car capabilities to their
vehicles in the United States.
The collaboration of Toyota
Motor North America, KDDI
and AT&T* will enable 4G LTE connectivity for select new model Toyota
and Lexus cars and trucks. This will start with 2020 model year vehicles
in the fall of 2019, across all 50 states.
The ecosystem will build on the joint Global
Communications Platform announced by Toyota and KDDI in 2016 to
support car connectivity.
Features will include:
-
Wi-Fi hotspots so owners of select Toyota and Lexus vehicles can
stream, browse and share entertainment among multiple smartphones and
tablets from the open road1
-
Unlimited data plans2 offered by AT&T for eligible Toyota
and Lexus vehicles
-
Comprehensive connected services such as:
-
Remote start to crank up your car remotely and start up the heat
or A/C
-
Remote diagnostics to provide vehicle health information to
customers and dealers
-
Destination Assist to provide peace of mind and convenience by
downloading vehicle destinations to navigation systems
-
Safety Connect® to help in an emergency by connecting
drivers to a 24/7 response center at the touch of a button
“This is just the beginning. With this type of connected technology,
we’ll be delivering new, convenient and predictive experiences to our
customers,” said Steve Basra, Vice President, Toyota Motor North
America. “This Global Communications Platform, together with Toyota’s
Mobility Services Platform, will also help us drive and achieve our
vision of Mobility for All.”
“We are thrilled to see what our Global Communications Platform and the
AT&T network can bring to the connected car market in the United States.
We’re looking forward to the launch of new Toyota and Lexus cars
beginning in the fall of 2019,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, President & CEO
KDDI America, Inc. “It is a great honor that we can contribute to this
project that aims for a future where vehicles are connected all over the
world.”
“Cars are the ultimate mobile device. Working with Toyota and KDDI we
will bring the benefits of connectivity to millions of consumers,” said
Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "This new technology
deepens our relationship with Toyota. And we couldn’t be happier to
continue working with them. We’re both founding members of the American
Center for Mobility testing facility for connected and automated
vehicles, where we will help deliver the future of connectivity.”
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every
day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming,
we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to
America’s biggest test.** We’re building FirstNet
just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV
and DIRECTV
NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart,
highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly
all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives
employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and
affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.
Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com.
Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att
and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe
logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T
Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks
contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains financial estimates
and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and
uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion
of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any
obligation to update and revise statements contained in this
presentation based on new information or otherwise.
About KDDI (TSE 9433)
KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both
mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of
over 50 million customers, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life
Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide
electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a
60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure
through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up
companies in diverse industries.
Backed by decades of relationship with telecommunications carriers
worldwide, and its robust experiences in the corporate IT solution
market, KDDI is also Toyota’s global partner in the IT area to support
Toyota's global business operation.
For Toyota's global connected car project, KDDI provides Global
Communications Platform combined with the connectivity in each country
by teaming up with local carriers. These are the key elements for Toyota
to offer greater experiences of connected car to its customers globally.
For more information about KDDI, visit http://www.kddi.com/english/corporate/kddi/
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and
North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable,
next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During
that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have
contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more
than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14
manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than
47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American
dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars
and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of
all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road
today.
1 Elig. vehicle & wireless service req’d. Coverage & service
not available everywhere.
2 Pricing, offer & terms subject to change & may be modified
or terminated at any time without notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006077/en/