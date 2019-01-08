AT&T : Las Vegas Pilots Smart Lighting Solution with AT&T, Ubicquia

Smart lighting solution will help improve public safety and increase energy savings

AT&T* and Ubicquia® are working with the City of Las Vegas to pilot a smart lighting solution in highly populated areas of the Las Vegas Innovation District. The solution uses the City's existing streetlight infrastructure to help improve public safety conditions for businesses, residents and visitors. It will also help reduce energy usage and improve operational efficiencies for the community.

As part of the six-month pilot, AT&T will replace existing photocells with Ubicquia's Ubicell streetlight routers. This will create a smart lighting network in selected locations on Main Street, Las Vegas Boulevard, near the University Medical Center and in residential areas.

AT&T will integrate their highly secure wireless LTE and LTE-M networks with Ubicquia's smart lighting platform to improve lighting conditions based on schedules and traffic.

In near real-time, the platform can monitor energy usage and outages to improve streetlight maintenance. This will help reduce public safety concerns with prolonged or unreported light outages in areas of the community frequented by citizens and tourists.

'Safety and sustainability are priorities for the city of Las Vegas, and technology is playing a key role in creating safer and increasingly efficient communities,' said Michael Lee Sherwood, city of Las Vegas director of innovation and technology. 'The city of Las Vegas is dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors, and we will continue to be on the cutting edge of new technologies that can help to accomplish that goal.'

The Ubicell will also connect to air quality sensors in selected areas to help provide near real-time information on changes in temperature, ozone and particulate levels based on time of day, traffic and construction.

'Smart lighting solutions provide cities with an opportunity to drive down energy usage and improve environmental conditions,' said Mike Zeto, vice president and general manager of smart cities, AT&T. 'Working with Las Vegas and Ubicquia, we're using IoT technology to measure and monitor air quality in the downtown area, while also reducing energy used during the daytime hours.'

AT&T's Smart Cities Alliance program brings together technology leaders and industry organizations to better serve customers with end-to-end solutions. Ubicquia joined the alliance in early 2018, and together, the companies are delivering custom lighting and smart city services to provide scalable solutions for cities, regardless of size.

'The City of Las Vegas pilot is a great example of how cities can utilize their existing streetlight infrastructure to improve safety and connectivity with their community, and easily deploy smart city technology that solves real problems,' said Ian Aaron, chief executive officer, Ubicquia. 'In collaboration with AT&T, we're able to deliver highly scalable and reliable smart city solutions that are cost effective for cities nationwide.'

AT&T's smart lighting pilot in Las Vegas is one way AT&T is deploying the Internet of Things (IoT) for Good. It's also part of our broader commitment to create a better, more sustainable world. We've supported Communities In Schools and Junior Achievement in Las Vegas as part of our signature education initiative, AT&T Aspire, which has committed more than $450 million to education programs across the US since 2008. More information on AT&T's social and environmental sustainability initiatives is available at att.com/csr.