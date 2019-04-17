AT&T : Launches $1.6 Million Campaign Addressing Diversity in Hollywood and Career Readiness for Los Angeles Youth

Over 1,000 AT&T employees and community leaders celebrate start of Believe Los Angeles℠ today at AT&T's Mobility & Entertainment Campus in El Segundo

AT&T has launched a new initiative called Believe Los Angeles℠ - a grassroots, employee-driven campaign bringing together AT&T leadership, employees and resources alongside local nonprofit, government and business communities to support Los Angeles' underserved communities.

The program underscores AT&T's commitment to fostering a strong and thriving community in Los Angeles as well as to increasing the number of diverse storytellers in the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the camera.

With Believe Los Angeles, AT&T has committed $1.6 million to nonprofit organizations focused on education, workforce development, career readiness programs, and entertainment and digital media employment opportunities. Believe Los Angeles will also connect AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities across the city.

'Believe Los Angeles builds upon AT&T's commitment in historically disadvantaged communities with local employees leading the way to volunteer and mentor,' said Rhonda Johnson, state president of AT&T California. 'The 11,000 men and women of AT&T that call Los Angeles home will be able to engage with community leaders and organizations, playing an active role in tackling the challenges of poverty, education, and skills gaps to help further a future of possibilities and economic mobility.'

AT&T will host the launch of Believe Los Angeles at an event today on the AT&T Mobility & Entertainment Campus in El Segundo, featuring John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications. The celebration will include roundtables and discussions on community challenges, job training and creation, and expanding diversity among entertainment industry storytellers.

Participants will include leaders from HBO, Ghetto Film School, AT&T Hello Lab, among many others. AT&T employees will also celebrate with food, music, entertainment and volunteerism, assembling 1,000 STEAM (STEM + Arts) kits for a local Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club.

Believe Los Angeles' contributions and additional company initiatives further our goal of increasing the number of diverse storytellers in the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the camera:

A $150,000 contribution to Brotherhood Crusade's new Media Collective - a program providing hands-on opportunities for young adults to hone skills, form creative partnerships and create short films.

'AT&T's contribution to the LACCD will go a long way in equipping our students, of whom 80% are from underserved communities, with the tools, skills and education needed to successfully work in the entertainment and digital industries,' said Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, Chancellor, LA Community College District. 'We are incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative and to stand next to so many local organizations doing amazing work for our community.'

Through Believe Los Angeles, AT&T has also contributed to prominent local organizations that create positive change in the community and support underserved and diverse youth, including:

A $1 million contribution to Proyecto Pastoral - an organization that supports and motivates underserved students to stay in school, graduate, and prepare for both college and careers.

Believe LA is an extension of AT&T Believes℠ , a larger company-wide initiative designed to create positive change in local communities.