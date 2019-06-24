AT&T Launches Believe Las Vegas Initiative to Help Homeless Youth

$281,000 Effort Will Help Local Nonprofits Expand Outreach Programs



AT&T * is committed to helping build a better tomorrow for homeless or at risk of becoming homeless youth in Las Vegas. We're doing that through Believe Las Vegas℠ , a new initiative that will promote awareness of the issues impacting homeless youth and provide resources to help create change.

In 2018, Nevada had the highest rate of unsheltered homeless youth in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. With Believe Las Vegas, AT&T is bringing together its leadership, employees and resources to work alongside nonprofits to help mitigate this issue. This program is an extension of AT&T Believes℠, a larger company-wide initiative which aims to create positive change in local communities.



'Finding your way in to this world is hard enough, but it's near impossible if you don't have access to basic necessities and a place to call home,' said Stephanie Tyler, president of AT&T Nevada. 'By coming together as a company and community to focus on a common goal, we hope we can make a meaningful difference for homeless youth in Las Vegas.'



AT&T is investing an initial $281,000 in contributions to local nonprofit organizations to fund and expand their homeless youth outreach programs. Contributions include:

$213,500 to HELP of Southern Nevada to help open the top wing of the Homeless Youth Center, which will increase the capacity for housing homeless youth.

$37,500 to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to support programs that help homeless youth or those at risk to become self-sufficient by providing educational and health assessments, legal support, training and social life skills to further their education and gain employment.

$30,000 to Las Vegas Courtyard Homeless Resource Center to support programs that help the homeless or those at risk access resources to gain employment, housing and the skills they need to re-enter society.

'Our mission is to assist people in need and identify and remove barriers to their self-sufficiency, providing them tools to create positive change in their lives,' said Fuilala Riley, president and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada. 'AT&T's significant investment through Believe Las Vegas will allow us to serve more youth in need in our community.'

In addition to our investment, we're engaging AT&T employees to help support homeless youth through education. We kicked off Believe Las Vegas with a company volunteer event at HELP of Southern Nevada today to encourage impacted youth through inspirational presentations and hands-on learning activities. Attendees also had the opportunity to begin the application process for AT&T retail positions by participating in initial on-site interviews.

To create a lasting impact, Believe Las Vegas will continue to connect AT&T employees to volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits to help mentor homeless youth.



For more information, visit the Believe Las Vegas website.