AT&T

(T)
AT&T : Laying the Foundation for 5G and Public Safety

06/13/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

AT&T Lays the Foundation for 5G and Public Safety with Network Investments

We're investing in our wireless and wired network, including AT&T Fiber, Fixed Wireless Internet and other technologies, across the country. We're enhancing reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for homes and businesses. By building out our LTE network, we're laying the foundation for 5G, the next advance in network technologies. Our investments are also working to improve critical services that support public safety and first responders. We'll build upon these investments as we work with the First Responder Network Authority to buildout FirstNet - Public Safety's dedicated, nationwide communications platform. FirstNet is for America's police, firefighters, EMS personnel and other first responders, helping them connect to the critical information they need when they need - every day and in every emergency.

Check back for updates on how we're boosting the network in various states and markets.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 20:43:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 37 461 M
Net income 2019 19 741 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 237 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T12.75%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.59%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42.18%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC1.73%77 328
T-MOBILE US18.50%63 389
KDDI CORP4.74%60 850
