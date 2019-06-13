AT&T : Laying the Foundation for 5G and Public Safety

AT&T Lays the Foundation for 5G and Public Safety with Network Investments



We're investing in our wireless and wired network, including AT&T Fiber, Fixed Wireless Internet and other technologies, across the country. We're enhancing reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for homes and businesses. By building out our LTE network, we're laying the foundation for 5G, the next advance in network technologies. Our investments are also working to improve critical services that support public safety and first responders. We'll build upon these investments as we work with the First Responder Network Authority to buildout FirstNet - Public Safety's dedicated, nationwide communications platform. FirstNet is for America's police, firefighters, EMS personnel and other first responders, helping them connect to the critical information they need when they need - every day and in every emergency.

Check back for updates on how we're boosting the network in various states and markets.