AT&T : Makes Office@Hand A Lead Offer for Unified Communications

AT&T (NYSE:T) is expanding its relationship with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) making AT&T Office@Hand a lead offer for UCaaS solutions as part of its broad Voice and Collaboration portfolio. Based on the RingCentral® platform, AT&T Office@Hand brings extensive mobile-first voice, video, online meetings, messaging and team collaboration capabilities to businesses and vertical sectors worldwide. In addition, AT&T and RingCentral plan to jointly develop capabilities and technologies that will further integrate with AT&T's network.

'Businesses, no matter the size, get better results when employees can communicate and collaborate freely and effectively wherever they are,' said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. 'We've seen great success with the AT&T Office@Hand solution. Together with RingCentral, we're able to deliver premium cloud-based communication solutions that help more businesses improve customer engagement, drive employee productivity and streamline operations.'

AT&T Office@Hand will also feature enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams, and will be a key piece in comprehensive offers like AT&T SD-WAN and AT&T SD-WAN NOW that optimize voice and video quality to enable cost-effective enterprise deployments for distributed locations.

'We are excited about the next chapter in our relationship with AT&T,' said Dave Sipes, Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. 'AT&T Office@Hand will now be made available to a broader set of AT&T's business customers and will deliver additional productivity, quality, and TCO benefits by tighter integration with AT&T's leading wireless network.'