Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Makes Office@Hand A Lead Offer for Unified Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST
AT&T Makes AT&T Office@Hand a Lead Offer for Unified Communications as a Service Solutions

AT&T (NYSE:T) is expanding its relationship with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) making AT&T Office@Hand a lead offer for UCaaS solutions as part of its broad Voice and Collaboration portfolio. Based on the RingCentral® platform, AT&T Office@Hand brings extensive mobile-first voice, video, online meetings, messaging and team collaboration capabilities to businesses and vertical sectors worldwide. In addition, AT&T and RingCentral plan to jointly develop capabilities and technologies that will further integrate with AT&T's network.

'Businesses, no matter the size, get better results when employees can communicate and collaborate freely and effectively wherever they are,' said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. 'We've seen great success with the AT&T Office@Hand solution. Together with RingCentral, we're able to deliver premium cloud-based communication solutions that help more businesses improve customer engagement, drive employee productivity and streamline operations.'

AT&T Office@Hand will also feature enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams, and will be a key piece in comprehensive offers like AT&T SD-WAN and AT&T SD-WAN NOW that optimize voice and video quality to enable cost-effective enterprise deployments for distributed locations.

'We are excited about the next chapter in our relationship with AT&T,' said Dave Sipes, Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. 'AT&T Office@Hand will now be made available to a broader set of AT&T's business customers and will deliver additional productivity, quality, and TCO benefits by tighter integration with AT&T's leading wireless network.'

To learn more about AT&T Office@Hand, visit business.att.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

View More

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 22:09:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
05:10pAT&T : Makes Office@Hand A Lead Offer for Unified Communications
PU
04:03pAT&T : Makes AT&T Office@Hand a Lead Offer for Unified Communications as a Servi..
BU
10:15aAT&T : Begins to Roll Out 5G for Channel Programs
PU
02:48aMore Big Companies Divide Their Chairman, CEO Roles -- WSJ
DJ
11/03When Things Get Tough, Companies Split Chairman, CEO Roles -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/03When Things Get Tough, Companies Split Chairman, CEO Roles -- Update
DJ
11/03When Things Get Tough, Companies Split Chairman, CEO Roles
DJ
11/01AT&T : TitleStephen Luczo Elected to AT&T's Board of Directors
PU
11/01AT&T : Stephen Luczo Elected to AT&T's Board of Directors
BU
10/31AT&T : Contributes to the California Fire Foundation to Aid Communities
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 506 M
Net income 2019 16 532 M
Debt 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 284 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 38,89  $
Last Close Price 38,95  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T36.48%284 452
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.90%167 863
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.42%91 600
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-40.16%80 245
T-MOBILE US29.65%70 559
KDDI CORPORATION17.11%65 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group