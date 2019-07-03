Log in
AT&T

(T)
AT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Puerto Rico Contract Negotiations

07/03/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

DALLAS, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that AT&T Mobility has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America in Mobility Puerto Rico contract negotiations.

The four-year agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers about 900 AT&T Mobility employees in Puerto Rico.

Including this tentative agreement, the company has now reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 with the unions representing its employees, collectively covering about 89,000 employees.

More information will be posted on http://www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia's HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the world's largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-mobility-communications-workers-of-america-reach-tentative-agreement-in-mobility-puerto-rico-contract-negotiations-300880028.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


© PRNewswire 2019
