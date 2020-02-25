Log in
AT&T    T

AT&T : Named One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies

02/25/2020 | 10:25am EST
AT&T NAMED ONE OF THE 2020 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES BY ETHISPHERE

Recognition honors those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities.

AT&T has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

'Live true. It's more than a value; it's a part of the engine that drives our success,' said David Huntley, SEVP & Chief Compliance Officer. 'I couldn't be prouder that we're being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies - the honor reflects the values, culture and leadership that drive our company.'

In 2020, 130 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

'AT&T has built a culture rooted in ethics and integrity, one where doing the right thing without compromise is an essential corporate value,' said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. 'I'm proud to congratulate their leaders and employees for this recognition.'

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the practices of leading organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them with a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 15:24:03 UTC
