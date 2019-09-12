Log in
AT&T

AT&T : | New Apple Products Including iPhone 11 for Pre-Order Sept 13

09/12/2019
The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones - iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11, Available to Pre-Order from AT&T on Friday, September 13

Apple Watch Series 5 available to order from AT&T beginning Friday, September 13

Seventh-generation iPad available to order from AT&T in the coming weeks

AT&T today announced that starting Sept. 13 AT&T wireless customers can order the latest products from Apple at att.com/iphone, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5, which will all be in AT&T stores starting Sept. 20. Additionally, the new iPad will be available in AT&T stores over the coming weeks.

'iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are cutting-edge devices that deserve more than a 'just OK' network,' said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. 'AT&T is the nation's best wireless network that's also the fastest network for iPhones.'

Customers who purchase iPhone from AT&T will be able to take advantage of our best offers on all the latest smartphones. Additionally, they can experience 5G Evolution,1which is creating great customer experiences in over 500 markets and delivers speeds up to twice as fast as AT&T standard LTE on capable devices.2

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have built-in support for Band 14, which is the spectrum set aside for public safety and makes up the all-band solution upon which FirstNet is built. We'll also soon make these devices available for pre-order on the FirstNet web portal, found here.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

DEVICE

AT&T INSTALLMENT PLAN

(30 Monthly Payments)

iPhone 11

Starting at $23.34

iPhone 11 Pro

Starting at $33.34

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Starting at $36.67

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be available for AT&T Prepaid and Cricket customers on September 20.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling3 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

AT&T Apple Watch Pricing:

DEVICE

AT&T NEXT

(30 Monthly Payments)

Watch Series 5 40 mm

Starting at $16.67

Watch Series 5 44 mm

Starting at $17.67

Apple iPad

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard4 and Apple Pencil5, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.6 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.7 The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit att.com/iphone. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 5G Evolution: May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

2 Claim based on average AT&T standard 4G LTE v. 5G Evolution download speeds. Req's capable device. Limited 5G Evolution availability. May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

3 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

4 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

5 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

6 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

7 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:03 UTC
