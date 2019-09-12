AT&T : | New Apple Products Including iPhone 11 for Pre-Order Sept 13

AT&T today announced that starting Sept. 13 AT&T wireless customers can order the latest products from Apple at att.com/iphone, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5, which will all be in AT&T stores starting Sept. 20. Additionally, the new iPad will be available in AT&T stores over the coming weeks.



'iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are cutting-edge devices that deserve more than a 'just OK' network,' said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. 'AT&T is the nation's best wireless network that's also the fastest network for iPhones.'

Customers who purchase iPhone from AT&T will be able to take advantage of our best offers on all the latest smartphones. Additionally, they can experience 5G Evolution,1which is creating great customer experiences in over 500 markets and delivers speeds up to twice as fast as AT&T standard LTE on capable devices.2



iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have built-in support for Band 14, which is the spectrum set aside for public safety and makes up the all-band solution upon which FirstNet is built. We'll also soon make these devices available for pre-order on the FirstNet web portal, found here.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

DEVICE AT&T INSTALLMENT PLAN (30 Monthly Payments) iPhone 11 Starting at $23.34 iPhone 11 Pro Starting at $33.34 iPhone 11 Pro Max Starting at $36.67

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be available for AT&T Prepaid and Cricket customers on September 20.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling3 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

AT&T Apple Watch Pricing:

DEVICE AT&T NEXT (30 Monthly Payments) Watch Series 5 40 mm Starting at $16.67 Watch Series 5 44 mm Starting at $17.67

Apple iPad

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard4 and Apple Pencil5, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.6 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.7 The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit att.com/iphone. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 5G Evolution: May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

2 Claim based on average AT&T standard 4G LTE v. 5G Evolution download speeds. Req's capable device. Limited 5G Evolution availability. May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

3 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

4 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

5 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

6 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.