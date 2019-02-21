AT&T : OneLife Technologies Announce the First LTE-M Certified Medical and Health Data Wearable

A Comprehensive Smartwatch Health Solution for the Chronically Ill and Elderly

OneLife Technologies Corp., a mobile medical software/data collection company, offers the first AT&T * LTE-M certified medical wearable. The OnePulse smartwatch goes beyond tracking steps. It provides activity trackers, reminders, and alert technologies. Powered by AT&T wireless connectivity, the advanced wearable securely and independently transmits certain critical medical and health data to the cloud. This allows clinicians, patients and their caregivers to monitor user status and well-being.

The AT&T LTE-M connection allows clinicians near real-time access to patient data in a highly secure environment - providing caregivers the ability to intervene when necessary. The LTE-M Low-Power Wide-Area network is designed for IoT devices that are compact. This makes possible OnePluse' five-day battery life, always on feature and light weight design.

'Enabling AT&T connectivity for our devices is a major step in launching our 'Hub-of-Care' concept in becoming a leading Population Health Platform with our innovative wearable having the ability to connect patients to their caregivers, virtually in near real-time, almost anywhere in North America,' stated Robert Wagner, CEO of OneLife Technologies, Corp. 'We all want the best healthcare possible - in an emergency, as we age, for our loved ones, or to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Now, that level of service is available with the AT&T-connected OnePulse medical and health smartwatch.'

The OnePulse technology provides data for heart rate, location, movement and sleep at the wrist. OneLife's proprietary Bluetooth protocol provides the ability to easily connect to other health and medical devices. For example, blood pressure cuff, glucometer, SPo2 monitor, weight scale, etc. can connect for collection and transmission of additional health data tracking. This provides the clinician and patient a wide-ranging view of overall health.