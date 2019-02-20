AT&T : Order the All-New Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e Tomorrow for Use on the Nation's Best Network

For a Limited Time, Buy Any Samsung Galaxy S10 and Get One FREE

AT&T to Launch Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold from Samsung Later This Year

Starting tomorrow, AT&T* customers can go to att.com/galaxy or visit an AT&T store to order the debuting Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e for use on the nation's best network.1 The Galaxy S10 family also will be available in our stores starting March 8. For a limited time, AT&T customers who buy a Galaxy S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB or S10e can get one FREE.2

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family will access public safety's Band 14 spectrum and will be available to first responders on FirstNet. In addition, customers who purchase one of the Galaxy S10s from AT&T will be able to experience 5G Evolution network technologies, which is the first step on AT&T's path to 5G.3 5G Evolution technologies enable theoretical peak speeds for capable devices of up to 400Mbps4 and was first made available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ nearly two years ago.

Today, we also followed up on our commitment from last year to bring AT&T customers the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone, which will be able to access the first, and still only, standards-based mobile 5G network where available.

In addition to the Galaxy S10 5G, we previously announced that we're working with Samsung to make another 5G smartphone available in the second half of this year. This smartphone will be able to access 5G using sub-6 GHz spectrum broadly available later this year and nationwide in early 2020, as well as access 5G+ over mmWave in dense urban areas when available.

And finally, as a leader in adopting new and innovative technologies, we plan to also offer AT&T customers the Samsung Galaxy Fold, announced today. More information will be available in the coming months.

'With the introduction of these additional Samsung devices on America's best network later this year, we will continue our long history of bringing the latest wireless innovations to our customers, giving them the latest options and designs,' said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, Device and Network Experiences. 'Additionally, as the first and only carrier with mobile 5G in the U.S., we're confident early adopters with either of the 5G Samsung smartphones will enjoy a cutting-edge wireless experience.'

Click here for more details on the Samsung Galaxy S10 family's availability to FirstNet users.

On AT&T Next over 30 months, consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $25 per month, the S10 for $30 per month or the S10+ for $33.34 per month when you have eligible service.5



Check out a short highlight video of the Galaxy S10 family from AT&T here. Click here for the full video.

Go to att.com/galaxy for more on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e from AT&T.

1 America's Best Network: Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018.

2 BOGO:Ltd time. Select devices. Each req's min. $750 on installment agmt. Req's new line. S10e, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, Note9 128GB free after up to $1000 in credits over 30 months. Credits may be applied towards S10 512GB, S10+ 512GB/1TB, or Note9 512GB, which are discounted but not free. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, device balance due. $30activation, add'l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr's apply. See offer details.

3 5G Evolution: May not be available in your area. Learn more at att.com/5GEvolution.

4 400 Mbps: Actual speeds are lower and will vary. See http://about.att.com/sites/broadband/performance for more information on wireless speeds.