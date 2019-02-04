Log in
AT&T : PGA TOUR AR App to Feature “360° Tee Box” Experience on Holes 1 and 18

02/04/2019 | 11:24pm EST

Presented by AT&T, fans can use the app to watch live AR and 360° coverage from the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

PGA TOUR AR, an augmented reality (AR) app that rolled out in 2018, will add a '360° Tee Box presented by AT&T' experience on holes No. 1 and 18 on Pebble Beach Golf Links at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The experience will bring live AR and 360° tournament coverage to life for fans in the U.S. on select devices.

After selecting the 360° Tee Box within the app, fans will be directed to scan the floor and tap to start the experience. Once they tap to start, an AR green with the Pebble Beach flag will appear and direct fans to walk towards the green. Once fans walk onto the virtual green, the 360° video from either the 1st or 18th tee box will appear, and they can move their phone around to view the video. The experience will go live one hour before the first tee time Thursday-Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will also showcase live featured hole AR coverage on the PGA TOUR AR app from holes 1, 7 and 18 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The AR experience will begin in conjunction with the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, February 7.

For details, visit PGATOUR.com

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:23:06 UTC
