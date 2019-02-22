Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/21 04:00:25 pm
30.83 USD   -0.06%
02:49aAT&T : Plans to End 3G Service in 2022
DJ
02/21AT&T : Business Highlights
AQ
02/21Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. - T
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Plans to End 3G Service in 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 02:49am EST

By Drew FitzGerald

The days of using a 3G cellphone in the U.S. are numbered.

AT&T Inc. said it plans to stop providing service to devices that use third-generation wireless technology in early 2022 as it makes room for more powerful standards. The decision, disclosed in a Wednesday regulatory filing, follows rival Verizon Communications Inc.'s warning that it will disconnect old 3G cellphones at the end of this year.

The demise of 3G in the U.S. has been all but certain after cellphone carriers spent billions of dollars over the past decade to blanket the country with 4G service. That standard, also known as long-term evolution, or LTE, allows users to download data 10 times as fast as its predecessor and has paved the way for many smartphone apps that require ample mobile bandwidth.

Winding down obsolete versions is a habit for telecom companies. In the 1990s they pushed analog cellphone users to the first digital standards, and later persuaded 2G users to upgrade to one of several wireless technologies with the 3G label.

The companies are driven by necessity. Cellphone users with unlimited data plans stream more video on the go, testing the limits of what service providers can handle. Getting customers off 3G allows carriers to free up wireless frequencies for 4G signals over broader swaths of the radio spectrum.

Verizon said in a recent filing it is "aggressively refarming 3G bands" for 4G but still needs more spectrum to keep up with its users' demands.

The transitions aren't always smooth. Sprint Corp. shed millions of customers after it bought Nextel and moved customers off the acquired company's iDEN push-to-talk technology. Many subscribers were willing to make the switch, but others were reluctant to hand in their old walkie-talkie-like devices.

T-Mobile US Inc. said it would avoid past mistakes if it wins approval for a more than $26 billion purchase of Sprint. Neither company has disclosed a hard deadline for ending all 3G service.

Early 3G phones kicked off the smartphone era by giving customers a reason to use their devices for more than just talking and texting. Apple Inc.'s cellphone sales took off after it launched the iPhone 3G.

AT&T said 11% of its postpaid customers were using 3G service at the end of 2018. More than 85 million devices use 3G, according to research firm Ovum. They include smartphones, tablets and devices like vehicle-location trackers. The coming changes could also affect users of prepaid cellphone brands like TracFone that use other companies' networks.

Telecom executives are already shifting their attention to the latest group of engineering standards known as 5G, which are expected to make video streaming and downloads even quicker. The specifications also support many more connections at once, allowing carriers to go after more types of gadgets.

The end of 4G service, if it comes, is far away. Engineers haven't finished writing 5G standards, and telecom companies say it will take years to make 5G commonplace. Companies are less motivated to kill 4G service because it can work in tandem with 5G, unlike previous generations that forced carriers to devote a band of wireless spectrum to one technology.

Verizon executive Ronan Dunne told investors at a Thursday meeting that its 5G service will reach 30 cities this year. AT&T's 5G service touched parts of 12 cities at the end of 2018, with nationwide service expected in 2020.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -0.06% 30.83 Delayed Quote.8.02%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.70% 56.15 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
02:49aAT&T : Plans to End 3G Service in 2022
DJ
02/21AT&T : Business Highlights
AQ
02/21Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. - ..
PR
02/21AT&T Joins Latest Brand Pullback From YouTube Over 'Unsafe' Content--Update
DJ
02/21AT&T : Nestle, AT&T pull YouTube ads over pedophile concerns
AQ
02/21AT&T Joins Latest Brand Pullback From YouTube Over 'Unsafe' Content
DJ
02/21AT&T pulls ads from YouTube over videos exploiting children
RE
02/21AT&T : Gives 3G Service Three Years to Live--Update
DJ
02/21AT&T UNLOCKS THE POWER OF EDGE COMPU : Delivering Interactive VR over 5G
PU
02/21AT&T : Gives 3G Service Three Years to Live
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 950 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 11,20
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T8.02%224 381
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.62%217 470
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP46.04%103 331
NTT DOCOMO INC7.49%89 027
KDDI CORP4.10%62 135
T-MOBILE US14.01%61 854
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.