AT&T : Plans to Revamp CNN's Digital Arm

By Benjamin Mullin

As AT&T Inc. shuffles the executive ranks within its newly-acquired WarnerMedia entertainment empire, CNN is in for a different kind of makeover.

John Stankey, the AT&T executive at the helm of WarnerMedia, is planning to revamp the cable news network's digital operation, which he believes isn't reaching its potential and requires more investment in product development and data analytics, according to people familiar with the situation.

Mr. Stankey has been steering a reorganization of WarnerMedia that resulted on Feb. 28 in the resignations of Richard Plepler, HBO's chief executive, and David Levy, the president of Turner, the parent of cable channels CNN, TNT, TBS and the Cartoon Network. The moves came days after AT&T cleared the last legal hurdle in its $80 billion-plus acquisition of the WarnerMedia businesses.

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide whose contract runs through 2020, is expected to continue to report to Mr. Stankey after AT&T's restructuring is completed, the people said. He also is likely to oversee Turner Sports, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

CNN faces an intensely competitive TV news landscape. Its audience boomed during the 2016 presidential election cycle, as did other cable news outlets', but its position has slipped in prime time since then in comparison with rivals Fox News and MSNBC.

Lifting TV viewership, which averaged just over one million in prime time in the most recent quarter, according to Nielsen, isn't a priority for Mr. Stankey, the people said. He told CNN staff at a recent meeting that he has no intention of getting involved in coverage, one of the people said.

Instead, he is interested in investing in product development at CNN's digital arm, including its apps, and wants articles to surface to users based on their interests and tastes, one of the people familiar with the situation said. Mr. Stankey wants tens of millions of mobile users to be spending in the neighborhood of 10 minutes a day with CNN content.

He sees a role for AT&T's Xander division, which focuses on advertising and analytics. His goal is for CNN to function as a digital outlet: Instead of simply offering advertisers slots in prime-time TV news programs, he wants to sell the ability to target individuals with certain characteristics, the way big tech players like Facebook and Google do, that person said.

Mr. Stankey has worked closely with Mr. Zucker on initiatives to move in that direction in a relationship that has been collaborative so far, the people familiar with the situation said.

CNN had begun honing its digital focus before AT&T's involvement, including revamping its business coverage, a CNN spokeswoman said.

While they were working on their 2019 budget last fall, executives at CNN Digital asked Mr. Stankey for additional investment in data science, product development and technology, according to a person familiar with budget preparations. CNN has also hired a new chief technology officer, Robyn Peterson, who has experience working on content-recommendation engines.

CNN's digital division still has an audience many digital publishers would envy, finishing 2018 with about 120 million average monthly unique views, according to Comscore. But it has also suffered setbacks in recent years. The company last year shut down Beme, a video-sharing app it purchased for $25 million, after it failed to gain traction. It also scaled back its investment in CNN MoneyStream, which offered users a curated feed of new business stories, and delayed plans for premium subscriptions around topic-specific verticals such as CNN Business and CNN Politics.

CNN Digital missed its revenue target at the end of 2017, according to people familiar with its financials, and underwent a round of layoffs in February 2018 as part of a restructuring.

Profits for CNN were $1.2 billion in 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter, the most profitable year for CNN to date.

On the television side, CNN is third in total prime-time viewership so far this year, behind perennial No. 1 Fox News, and MSNBC, whose ratings have been fueled by criticism of the Trump administration. CNN is neck-and-neck with MSNBC among adults between ages 25 and 54, the key advertising demographic for TV news.

Fox News-parent 21st Century Fox and The Journal owner News Corp share common ownership.

CNN is second-place among cable news networks in total-day numbers so far this year, according to Nielsen, and is up 10% on that basis compared with the same period last year.

CNN has drawn fire from the left for having pro-Trump voices on its airwaves and from the right for anchors' strident criticism of the president. Mr. Stankey is pleased with Mr. Zucker's approach to TV programming, according to one of the people familiar with the situation.

Addressing executives at a recent meeting at WarnerMedia's headquarters in New York, Mr. Stankey joked that his own involvement in editorial matters wasn't likely to improve the quality of stories, according to one of the people.

Mr. Zucker, who was also at the meeting, affirmed that Mr. Stankey shouldn't participate in the day-to-day news coverage, quipping, "Oh my God, please don't," that person said.

