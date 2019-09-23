AT&T : Prepare for Tropical Storm Karen

AT&T* is ready for Tropical Storm Karen with a fleet of disaster response equipment and personnel if needed.

We are closely monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Karen as it moves towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These preparations include:

Topping off fuel generators.

Testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites.

Protecting physical facilities against flooding.

Moving electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels.

Our local and regional Network support teams and the Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team, in partnership with the FirstNet team at AT&T, will continue to monitor the storm and stage network assets for quick deployment if needed.

We continually work to enhance the resiliency of our network in storm-prone areas. We have installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities and moved electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels. In the last few years alone, we have improved the redundancy of our network throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida by increasing the number of fixed generators and installing additional backup infrastructure at cell sites. Additional investments to our infrastructure in these areas have boosted reliability, coverage, speed and performance for our customers and FirstNet subscribers. Our teams and FirstNet liaisons are in contact with federal and territory officials to prioritize our deployment efforts to better support public safety and the communities most impacted. If necessary, we are prepared to deploy additional equipment and personnel from surrounding states to support any recovery efforts.

The AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the industry's largest and most advanced disaster response programs. Our fleet includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers that can be quickly deployed to support customers and first responders.

Response equipment may include:

Mobile cell sites and mobile command centers like Cell on Wheels (COWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs)

Emergency communications vehicles (ECVs)

Flying Cell on Wings (Flying COWs™)

Drones

A self-sufficient base camp: This is complete with sleeping tents, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry facilities, an on-site nurse and meals ready to eat (MREs).

Hazmat equipment and supplies

Technology and support trailers to provide infrastructure support and mobile heating ventilation and air conditioning

Internal and external resources for initial assessment and recovery efforts

Just as we prepare, we encourage customers to do the same. Additional information and tips for disaster preparedness can be found at about.att.com/pages/disaster_relief.