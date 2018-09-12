Log in
AT&T (T)
  Report  
AT&T : Promises Relief to Customers Affected by Hurricane Florence

09/12/2018

AT&T has helped lessen the burden on customers through many natural disasters so they can take care of what matters most - helping their friends and families through this tough time.

We plan to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas most affected by Hurricane Florence.

When it comes to natural disasters on the scale Hurricane Florence is forecasted to be, we understand that mutual aid responders from across the country could all be part of public safety's storm response. Only lifting limitations for first responders in certain states still leaves critical first responders at risk. That's why FirstNet does not throttle subscribers anywhere in the country. Period.

This is one example of how FirstNet is purpose-built to favor the important work first responders do. And we're honored to equip the men and women working to keep us safe with the capabilities they need to communicate and coordinate before, during and after the storm.

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Florence, and we're committed to taking care of our customers in their time of need. Customers who may be impacted by Hurricane Florence can check back for more information here.

AT&T Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:36:05 UTC
