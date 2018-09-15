AT&T : Providing Relief to Customers Affected by Recent Fires is Massachusetts

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent fires in Massachusetts.

We are automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges from September 14 through September 18 to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.1

This applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in select zip codes.2

Customers in these areas may still receive data alert notifications during these protected dates, but billing will reflect the credits and/or waived data charges.

Video & Home Internet Customers

Additionally, affected video and home internet customers can contact us at 1-800-288-2020, with questions about their service, questions about damaged equipment or to voluntarily pause their service to suspend charges. Legacy DIRECTV Customers can contact 1-800-531-5000 for questions about their service, questions about damaged equipment or to voluntarily pause their service to suspend charges.

1. Location based on billing address for AT&T wireless customers and billing phone number for AT&T PREPAID customers. Credits will post in 2-3 billing cycles for AT&T wireless customers and within 30 days for AT&T PREPAID customers. Applicable taxes may be estimates and may include administrative and government fees. Dates based on local time zones.

2.01840, 01841, 01842, 01843, 01845, 01810, 01812, 01899, 05501, and 05544