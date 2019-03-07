AT&T : Rallies Its Media Employees

By Benjamin Mullin

Robert Greenblatt, the new chief content officer of AT&T Inc.'s recently restructured WarnerMedia entertainment division, told staffers Wednesday that creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service would require closer coordination between the company's entertainment units, saying its large competitors were "eating our lunch."

Mr. Greenblatt, whose appointment was announced earlier this week, joined several other top executives in addressing employees at a town hall in the Time Warner Center in New York, according to people who attended.

He lauded the power of HBO's brand and Turner assets that include TNT and TBS. "Taken separately, they're great assets," he said. "But I think bringing them together makes them more powerful. But ultimately we're going to join forces with everybody here, in that streaming service."

During the conversation, Mr. Greenblatt said that there were rivals that are "eating our lunch" as he emphasized the importance of melding the company's various assets into one product to compete with the likes of Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The town hall represented the first time since the reorganization that executives from each of WarnerMedia's various operating units addressed the employees to discuss the rationale for the changes and what's to come.

Mr. Greenblatt -- a former chairman of NBC Entertainment who also had years of experience running programming at the premium cable channel Showtime -- said he would "nurture the brands that we have" while reorienting the strategy to tackle modern competition. "Unless you have scale and power in the marketplace and with the consumer, you're just out there scrambling on your own," he said.

AT&T, which acquired Time Warner last year, on Monday said it would shake up the business significantly. As chairman of Warner Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, Mr. Greenblatt will oversee entertainment at HBO and other cable channels, as well as the planned streaming service. CNN President Jeff Zucker added the Turner Sports operation to his portfolio and Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara gained oversight of Turner's animation business and Turner Classic Movies.

In anticipation of the changes, HBO CEO Richard Plepler and Turner President David Levy announced their resignations.

During a question-and-answer session, WarnerMedia Chief Executive John Stankey was asked about the lack of women among the WarnerMedia leaders onstage. Mr. Stankey said the company had begun putting new processes into place to identify and develop talent.

"I'm not happy where it's at," Mr. Stankey said. "I want it to be better. I'm putting work into trying to get it better."

Early in the meeting, Mr. Stankey told employees that he wasn't able to tell them whether they'd keep their jobs within WarnerMedia, adding that the company's leaders would get employees an answer "as quickly as we possibly can."

Mr. Stankey said the company didn't yet have a detailed plan "down to the last individual" because to do so would have required a long process that would have been bogged down with "a lot of rumors, a lot of leaks."

Mr. Zucker said he would maintain big sports properties -- the company airs National Basketball Association and college basketball games, for example -- while looking for emerging sports-media opportunities. He said he was interested in "new sports that will attract a new demographic...that with the right business development can be developed into new properties that can be owned or licensed."

Mr. Stankey also said, in response to a submitted question about whether Turner would persist as a corporate name, that it wasn't one of the company's forefront consumer-facing brands. He added that the company still had to make decisions about the company's various brands.

Mr. Tsujihara of Warner Bros. noted how rivals such as Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal have taken steps to tie their different businesses closer together. He said he was interested, for example, in combining company resources to create a global vertical aimed at children and young adults. He said there could be ways to boost the company's consumer-products business through closer integration.

"We've been talking about coordinating this for a long, long time," he said.

