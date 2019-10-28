AT&T : Reaches Truce With Activist as TV Defections Worsen -- 3rd Update

By Drew FitzGerald and Corrie Driebusch

AT&T Inc. struck a truce with an activist investor that had been pressuring the telecom giant to revamp its strategy and said its chief executive will stay at the helm through next year.

Longtime Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson has used big acquisitions of Time Warner and DirecTV to turn the company into a major media provider, a shift that activist Elliott Management Corp. had called into question.

"I believe we're on the threshold of something really remarkable," Mr. Stephenson said Monday in a conference call with analysts. "I have every intention of being here," he said.

The company reported another quarter revealing the challenges of moving beyond its traditional telephone business. Overall, quarterly profit and revenue declined from a year ago. AT&T's core cellphone business gained subscribers but more than 1 million customers abandoned its DirecTV unit.

AT&T's peace deal with Elliott includes a commitment to regular stock buybacks and a plan to appoint two new directors to its board. The board, led by Mr. Stephenson, has 13 members. AT&T will nominate the new appointments who will replace retiring board members over the next 18 months.

The company pledged to conduct a review of its portfolio, avoid major acquisitions and pay down debt from its 2018 takeover of Time Warner. AT&T also agreed to separate the roles of chairman and CEO when Mr. Stephenson retires.

Elliott, for its part, has no restrictions on its ability to publicly criticize the company in the future. Typically, in a settlement, an activist investor makes commitments as well, such as promising to not wage a proxy fight or keeping out of the public eye in exchange for some of its demands.

Also unusual -- the swiftness of the resolution. Elliott released its 23-page letter just seven weeks ago. At the time, the Elliott partner who runs the hedge fund's U.S. equity activism, Jesse Cohn, had never met Mr. Stephenson, according to a person familiar with the matter. Since then, the two parties spoke several times a week and met in both New York and Dallas, this person said.

The deal solves problems for both sides. AT&T avoids a distracting fight with Elliott, an aggressive investment fund headed by billionaire Paul Singer. Elliott, for its part, might profit from the concessions the company is offering without having to mount a costly proxy battle.

Shares of AT&T rose 4.6% in morning trading on Monday.

In the third quarter, the Dallas company's entertainment division shed 1.4 million pay-TV customers. The losses included 1.2 million satellite and fiber-optic TV customers and a 195,000-subscriber decline at AT&T TV Now, the online channel bundle once called DirecTV Now.

AT&T's wireless wing delivered a steadier performance, notching a 101,000-subscriber gain in postpaid phone subscribers, a valuable category of customers who pay for service at the end of the billing cycle. A year earlier, the company reported 69,000 net additions of postpaid accounts.

Rival Verizon Communications Inc. last week said it posted a 444,000 gain in postpaid phone connections in the third quarter. T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to report its quarterly numbers later Monday.

AT&T reported a profit of $3.7 billion, or 50 cents a share, in its latest quarter, down from $4.72 billion, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 2.5% to $44.6 billion.

Revenue fell across the company's major business units. Revenue in the WarnerMedia unit fell 4.4% to $7.8 billion after unusually high box-office receipts in the year-earlier period.

New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said the quarterly results missed Wall Street projections in almost every category, but the company compensated for that with a profit outlook through 2022 that beat expectations "by a country mile."

The company's three-year capital allocation plan announced Monday would retire all of the debt acquired from its Time Warner purchase. The plan calls for AT&T to spend 50% to 70% of its free cash flow after dividend payments on share buybacks and commits to "no major acquisitions."

Mr. Stephenson said the financial road map benefited from input from investors like Elliott. The Wall Street Journal last week reported the two sides were holding talks about a series of steps AT&T could take to resolve the hedge fund's complaints about its performance and strategy.

As the company looks to divest noncore assets, Mr. Stephenson said in Monday's call that there "there are no sacred cows." Regarding DirecTV, he said the struggling satellite-TV business will remain key to AT&T's strategy, though he added, "we'll evaluate multiple options, including partnerships" and other structures as needed.

AT&T became what its CEO calls a "modern media company" in 2018 through its $80 billion-plus purchase of Time Warner, the owner of Warner Bros. studios, Turner cable channels and HBO. Executives said the deal, which followed a court fight with the federal government over whether it should be allowed, would help the telecom giant attract and keep customers by offering them top-tier films and TV shows.

The company has spent the past year developing a new subscription service called HBO Max, an online-only package of content from the premium TV brand as well as Warner Bros. movies and TV audience favorites such as "Friends." The company will demonstrate the new service Tuesday at a Burbank, Calif., event after several setbacks that pushed the product's full commercial launch to this spring. Mr. Stephenson said the company expects the new service to eventually have 50 million domestic subscribers.

Its challenge is compounded by rival technology and media companies plowing billions of dollars into streaming video sites that will get the jump on HBO Max. Apple Inc. will start showing the first TV series produced for its $4.99-a-month TV+ service on Nov. 1. Walt Disney Co. will follow Nov. 12 with Disney+, a library packed with popular movies from Marvel, Star Wars and its namesake studio for $6.99 a month.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. cellphone carrier behind Verizon, ended the third quarter with 93 million domestic wireless subscribers, excluding connected devices and Mexico. It remained the biggest U.S. pay-TV distributor, with 21.6 million video subscribers, ahead of cable operator Comcast Corp.

AT&T has spent most of 2019 focused on paying down the debt it took on through the purchases of Time Warner and DirecTV. Its reported net debt, which stood as high as $170 billion last year, was down to $159 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Asset sales have helped the company forecast less debt in the future. The company on Sunday said it will sell its minority stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., a collection of TV broadcasters, to a Czech investment firm for $1.1 billion in cash. AT&T also plans to sell its cellphone and landline infrastructure in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for about $2 billion to Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com and Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com