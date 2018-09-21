Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

AT&T : Reducing Energy Use One IoT Data Point at a Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 06:49pm CEST

We believe technology plays a critical role in reducing carbon emissions. So, we're using the power of our network to enable a more environmentally sustainable world. We've set a goal to enable carbon savings 10x the footprint of our operations by the end of 2025.

To meet this, we're working to make our operations more efficient companywide. We're also developing technology and services to help our customers do the same. With real estate covering more than 250 million square feet and about 247,000 locations, we're using our IoT-enabled technologies to reduce electricity use and our carbon footprint.

We've developed a platform to track facility equipment data. This helps managers and technicians quickly identify maintenance and repair needs and assess overall building energy efficiency.

We started using the IoT-Enabled Building Energy Management system in late 2015. By the end of 2017, we were collecting more than 1.2 million pieces of information associated with 27,000 pieces of equipment at over 350 facilities.

Perhaps most importantly, the system has allowed our facility management to be proactive rather than reactive, which means our Energy team can reduce energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017 alone, we used the system to identify 2,900 maintenance updates that enabled $925,000 in annualized electricity savings and a 9 million kWh energy reduction.

Our IoT-Enabled Building Energy Management service has been so successful for our own operations us that we're offering the service to customers also looking to reduce energy costs and associated emissions. You can learn more about this consulting service by checking out our IoT Professional Services site at [INSERT HYPERLINK WHEN READY].

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 16:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
06:49pAT&T : Reducing Energy Use One IoT Data Point at a Time
PU
05:54pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks mostly higher, building on gains
AQ
03:51pAT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Corbus Pharma, Cronos Group, Micron, New A..
PR
02:06pAT&T : Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer From Ponos Industries
AQ
02:03pAT&T INC. (NYSE : T) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
01:52pAT&T : Divides Company Into New Reporting Segments
DJ
01:21pAT&T : Why AT&T is opening pop-up stores
AQ
01:00pAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pAT&T : The Lounge By AT&T™ In Capitol Hill Combines Retail, Coffee, And Te..
PR
11:18aAT&T : S&P 500 shuffles some key companies
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:49aTelecom stocks pacing gainers 
08:36aUBS upgrades AT&T on valuation, EBITDA growth 
07:30aAT&T revises segment structure on Time Warner buy 
09/203 Reasons Verizon Investors Should Expect Something Special 
09/20Interactive Brokers - U.S. Telecom Stocks Surge As 5G Ambitions Intensify 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 531 M
Net income 2018 20 430 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,98%
P/E ratio 2018 11,47
P/E ratio 2019 11,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-13.99%242 841
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.97%200 891
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP18.00%106 160
NTT DOCOMO INC12.37%101 730
KDDI CORP7.64%68 596
VODAFONE GROUP-28.49%59 564
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.