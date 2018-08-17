AT&T : Repays $2.5 Billion Term Loan From Time Warner Deal

By Colin Kellaher



AT&T Inc. (T) on Friday said it repaid and terminated a $2.5 billion term loan that it used to partially fund its $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AT&T said it repaid the loan after completing the sale of 2 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.53 billion) worth of notes.

AT&T sold C$1.25 billion 4% global notes due 2025 and C$750 million 5% global notes due 2048.

The Time Warner deal, which closed in mid-June, left AT&T with more than $180 billion in net debt.

