Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 08:40:26 pm
33.115 USD   +0.08%
07:13pAT&T : Repays $2.5 Billion Term Loan From Time Warner Deal
DJ
04:03pM&A lending to U.S. blue-chip firms on summer hiatus
RE
12:21pAT&T : New law clears way for tech equipment installation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : Repays $2.5 Billion Term Loan From Time Warner Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

AT&T Inc. (T) on Friday said it repaid and terminated a $2.5 billion term loan that it used to partially fund its $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AT&T said it repaid the loan after completing the sale of 2 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.53 billion) worth of notes.

AT&T sold C$1.25 billion 4% global notes due 2025 and C$750 million 5% global notes due 2048.

The Time Warner deal, which closed in mid-June, left AT&T with more than $180 billion in net debt.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
08:37pAT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Georgia (Aug. 17)
AQ
08:36pAT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Illinois (Aug. 17)
AQ
07:13pAT&T : Repays $2.5 Billion Term Loan From Time Warner Deal
DJ
06:39pAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pM&A lending to U.S. blue-chip firms on summer hiatus
RE
12:46pAT&T : gives $10,000 to E.L. Educational Foundation
AQ
12:23pAT&T : Completes the Acquisition of AppNexus; Lays Foundation of a Premium TV an..
AQ
12:21pAT&T : New law clears way for tech equipment installation
AQ
08/16AT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Georgia (Aug. 16)
AQ
08/16AT&T : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New Jersey (Aug. 16)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:20pAccenture Makes Two Connected Technologies Acquisitions 
07:41aU.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spike (Wall Street Breakf.. 
06:35aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Stocks Poised For A Breather After Yesterday's Spik.. 
01:32aFederal judge rejects much of FTC's $4B suit against DirecTV 
08/16LOVED STOCKS TO AVOID (OR SELL) : Netflix 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 898 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,05%
P/E ratio 2018 11,06
P/E ratio 2019 10,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 236 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-14.89%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.52%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC9.83%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.30%100 945
KDDI CORP10.25%71 994
VODAFONE GROUP-24.68%59 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.