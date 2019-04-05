Log in
AT&T SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T, Inc. - T

04/05/2019

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T), if they purchased the Company's 1) securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or 2) shares issued in connection with its June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased AT&T securities as detailed above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-t/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 31, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

AT&T and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2018, following AT&T's June 2018 acquisition of Time Warner, the Company disclosed its 3Q2018 results for the first full quarter post-Acquisition that included significant decreases in traditional DirecTV and DirecTV Now subscribers, despite its prior statements touting the expected subscriber growth potential.

On this news, the price of AT&T's shares fell nearly 12%.

The case is Gross v. AT&T Inc. et al, 19-cv-2892.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

