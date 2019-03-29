Log in
AT&T : SKY Expands its Educational Escola+ Project, Providing Ophthalmological Exams for More than 3,000 Children in the Brazilian City of Jaguariúna

03/29/2019 | 10:12am EDT

About Escola+

Escola+ and the city of Jaguariúna jointly selected the schools that are participating in the project. Escola+, an educational program that is made possible by SKY, has been active in these institutions since 2018. It encourages the use of audiovisual resources in activities that can motivate students ages 7 to 15, to a critical understanding of the language of television. The 'Ver Bem' project is so important because it helps these children watch the content without difficulties.

In Brazil, Escola+ is present in 60 institutions in the cities of Jundiaí and Jaguariúna, reaching more than 25,000 children. It is designed to complement classroom teaching with audio-visual materials and contributes to the pedagogical process by transmitting - through satellite television - educational content from partners such as Discovery in School, National Geographic, Disney, Take Off Media and Fundación Torneos.

About SKY

SKY Brasil is the largest satellite pay-TV operator in Brazil. It distributes 100% digital programming to subscribers nationwide with product solutions for all types of audience profiles, from post to prepaid. SKY has introduced a great number of technological innovations in pay-TV in Brazil, and is always linked with the best programming and excellence in serving more than 5.2 million customers. For more information, access www.sky.com.br.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 14:11:02 UTC
