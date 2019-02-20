AT&T : Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphones Coming to FirstNet Communications Platform

We're growing the FirstNet device ecosystem with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+. Starting tomorrow, FirstNet subscribers can pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy devices online or in any AT&T store nationwide. FirstNet users can also pick up the new devices in AT&T stores starting March 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ join the more than 70 devices added to the FirstNet ecosystem, bringing first responders more choice in the innovative tools they use to get the job done.

With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices come field-ready. And they are packed with features that'll keep first responders on the cutting-edge of smartphone technology:

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ID: First responders can quickly access the important information they need thanks to the convenient Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner 1 , which unlocks the phone seamlessly.

Multi-Perspective Camera with Ultra-Wide Lens: The multi-perspective camera with ultra-wide lens, dual pixel and dual aperture, HDR 10+ recording and scene optimizer will help public safety effortlessly capture high-quality images to increase situational awareness, aid reporting and more.

All-Day2 Intelligent Battery: The All-Day battery intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone. With the powerful All-Day battery, public safety can count on their device to last the length of their mission, keeping them on and operational.

Tested and certified for the FirstNet communications platform, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices accept the FirstNet SIM, giving public safety access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core built just for them. First responders can also access Band 14 spectrum using these latest devices, enjoying increased coverage and capacity as the nationwide Band 14 build-out progresses. Plus, the critical information that public safety shares while using these devices on FirstNet will not be throttled anywhere in the country. That's what it means to be public safety's network platform partner.

We committed to making the latest in consumer technology more purposeful and relevant to the public safety mission. And in the past year, we've seen first responders tap into the power of the FirstNet ecosystem to elevate their operational capabilities and enhance their situational awareness. We're proud to keep that innovation going strong with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+.

We'll have more device news to share throughout the year, including the 3 additional Samsung devices revealed today. To keep up with the latest additions to the FirstNet ecosystem, check out FirstNet.com/devices.