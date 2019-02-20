Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphones Coming to FirstNet Communications Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 03:49pm EST

We're growing the FirstNet device ecosystem with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+. Starting tomorrow, FirstNet subscribers can pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy devices online or in any AT&T store nationwide. FirstNet users can also pick up the new devices in AT&T stores starting March 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ join the more than 70 devices added to the FirstNet ecosystem, bringing first responders more choice in the innovative tools they use to get the job done.

With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices come field-ready. And they are packed with features that'll keep first responders on the cutting-edge of smartphone technology:

  • Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ID: First responders can quickly access the important information they need thanks to the convenient Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner1, which unlocks the phone seamlessly.
  • Multi-Perspective Camera with Ultra-Wide Lens: The multi-perspective camera with ultra-wide lens, dual pixel and dual aperture, HDR 10+ recording and scene optimizer will help public safety effortlessly capture high-quality images to increase situational awareness, aid reporting and more.
  • All-Day2 Intelligent Battery: The All-Day battery intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone. With the powerful All-Day battery, public safety can count on their device to last the length of their mission, keeping them on and operational.

Tested and certified for the FirstNet communications platform, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices accept the FirstNet SIM, giving public safety access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core built just for them. First responders can also access Band 14 spectrum using these latest devices, enjoying increased coverage and capacity as the nationwide Band 14 build-out progresses. Plus, the critical information that public safety shares while using these devices on FirstNet will not be throttled anywhere in the country. That's what it means to be public safety's network platform partner.

We committed to making the latest in consumer technology more purposeful and relevant to the public safety mission. And in the past year, we've seen first responders tap into the power of the FirstNet ecosystem to elevate their operational capabilities and enhance their situational awareness. We're proud to keep that innovation going strong with the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+.

We'll have more device news to share throughout the year, including the 3 additional Samsung devices revealed today. To keep up with the latest additions to the FirstNet ecosystem, check out FirstNet.com/devices.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
03:49pAT&T : Order the All-New Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e Tomorrow for Use on th..
PU
03:49pAT&T : Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphones Coming to FirstNet Communications Platform
PU
11:45aAT&T : Airstream and AT&T launch new 4G LTE system for camper trailers
AQ
11:10aAT&T : Expands Wi-Fi Roaming Agreement with Boingo
PU
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at Morgan Stanley Conference on ..
BU
02/19AT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19AT&T : The best AT&T phones available in February 2019
AQ
02/19AT&T : Tony Romo to play PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament
AQ
02/19AT&T : releases January security patch for the Moto Z2 Force
AQ
02/18AT&T : Believe Chicago initiative celebrates hiring of 500th employee and shares..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 950 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
P/E ratio 2020 11,12
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T7.32%222 925
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.95%216 858
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP43.25%99 616
NTT DOCOMO INC7.57%88 897
KDDI CORP4.76%62 080
T-MOBILE US13.27%61 658
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.