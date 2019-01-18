AT&T : Says It Will Resume Advertising on YouTube -Reuters

--AT&T Inc. (T) said it will start advertising on YouTube again, after leaving the service over placement of its ads, Reuters reported Friday.

--AT&T was one of several large companies that cut back or dropped their advertising on YouTube after discovering their ads were being played with offensive content, the report said.

--AT&T ads have been off YouTube for 22 months, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-at-t-advertising-youtube/att-ads-returning-to-youtube-two-years-after-pulling-back-over-content-idUSKCN1PC1GX

