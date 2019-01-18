Log in
01/18 01:08:55 pm
30.855 USD   +0.70%
AT&T : Says It Will Resume Advertising on YouTube -Reuters

01/18/2019 | 12:25pm EST

--AT&T Inc. (T) said it will start advertising on YouTube again, after leaving the service over placement of its ads, Reuters reported Friday.

--AT&T was one of several large companies that cut back or dropped their advertising on YouTube after discovering their ads were being played with offensive content, the report said.

--AT&T ads have been off YouTube for 22 months, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-at-t-advertising-youtube/att-ads-returning-to-youtube-two-years-after-pulling-back-over-content-idUSKCN1PC1GX

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.45% 1115.85 Delayed Quote.5.18%
AT&T 0.70% 30.88 Delayed Quote.7.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 414 M
Net income 2018 19 061 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,63%
P/E ratio 2018 11,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 223 B
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T7.36%222 998
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.33%209 814
NTT DOCOMO INC6.17%88 905
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.92%78 158
KDDI CORP3.93%62 409
T-MOBILE US4.15%56 206
