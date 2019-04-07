Log in
AT&T

(T)
My previous session
AT&T : Shazam!' Shines at Box Office

04/07/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- WarnerMedia's latest attempt to build out its comic-book franchise got a healthy start at the box office this weekend, with " Shazam!" premiering in first place with an estimated $53.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The weekend's other major new release, "Pet Sematary," had a lively debut and grossed $25 million for second place. The Stephen King adaptation was released by Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures.

"Shazam!" stars Asher Angel as a 14-year-old who magically turns into a grown-up superhero played by Zachary Levi, a concept that drew comparisons to the 1988 Tom Hanks movie "Big." Its debut is lower than other DC openings, like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which premiered with $166 million in 2016, or "Suicide Squad," which made $134 million in its first weekend that same year.

But "Shazam!" cost about $80 million for AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia and its New Line Cinema label to produce, a modest amount for a superhero movie, and a cost that requires far less of a box-office haul to turn a profit. The movie made about $3.3 million from preview screenings ahead of its wide release this weekend.

WarnerMedia's DC Comics movies have trailed behind their competition from Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios at the box office and in critical acclaim. But recent releases have turned that tide a bit. "Wonder Woman" was a commercial and critical smash in 2017, and December's "Aquaman" became the first DC title to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

WarnerMedia's strategy with its comic-book adaptations is to broaden the slate beyond big-budget spectacles. "Shazam!" is a more family-oriented telling, whereas the franchise's next release, "Joker," is a gothic origin story about the Batman villain that its director Todd Phillips describes as a "tragedy."

"Shazam!" is about "a small, unknown character, and we were able to tease that out in a way that was interesting and relatable," said Jeff Goldstein, WarnerMedia's head of distribution.

Additional overseas grosses took the global weekend total for "Shazam!" to $158.6 million, including a $30.9 million debut in China.

The weekend's other new wide release, STX Entertainment's race relations drama "The Best of Enemies," made its debut in sixth place with a weak $4.5 million. It stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell as a civil-rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan member who befriend one another in the segregationist South.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 38 801 M
Net income 2019 19 644 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
P/E ratio 2020 11,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T0.00%232 961
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.78%207 350
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP55.89%107 536
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.75%71 020
T-MOBILE US10.60%59 558
KDDI CORP-7.28%54 505
