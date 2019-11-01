Log in
AT&T : Stephen Luczo Elected to AT&T's Board of Directors

11/01/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) today announced that Stephen Luczo has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Luczo, 62, is Chairman of the Board of Seagate Technology and has served in this role since 2002. From October 2017 to October 2018, he also served as Executive Chairman. Before that, he served two tenures as CEO and Chairman.

Mr. Luczo’s election brings the number of seats on the AT&T Board of Directors to 14.

Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO, said, “We are excited to add Steve to our Board. He brings deep experience in technology and executing strategic cost initiatives. These skills tightly align with the 3-year operational plan we articulated earlier this week, and he will be an excellent complement to our already strong group of directors.”

Matt Rose, independent lead director of AT&T’s Board of Directors and chairman of the nominating committee, said, “Steve is a tremendous addition to our Board, and we will benefit from his experience as we execute our strategic plans.”

Mr. Luczo will serve on the Board’s Corporate Development and Finance Committee.

Additional background on Stephen Luczo

Stephen Luczo has served as Seagate Technology’s Chairman of the Board since 2002. From October 2017 to October 2018, he also served as Executive Chairman. Before that, he served two tenures as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Mr. Luczo joined Seagate in 1993 as SVP of Corporate Development. In 1997, he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the predecessor company Seagate Software. In 1998, he was promoted to CEO and then in 2002 was appointed Chairman and CEO. In 2004, Mr. Luczo resigned as CEO, but remained Chairman. In 2009, Mr. Luczo was again appointed CEO by the Board.

Mr. Luczo also serves on Morgan Stanley’s Board of Directors where he is a member of the Operations and Technology Committee.

Before joining Seagate, Mr. Luczo served in a variety of leadership roles in the financial services industry, including: Senior Managing Director and Co-Head, Global Technology Group at Bear, Stearns & Co; and VP and Head of West Coast Technology at Salomon Brothers.

Mr. Luczo received an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and an A.B. with Honors in Economics from Stanford University.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
