AT&T : THE EUROPEAN FOOTBALL RETURNS AND DIRECTV SPORTS PREPARES FOR AN UNBEATABLE COVERAGE

09/12/2019 | 10:57pm EDT

LaLiga Santander, Ligue 1 Conforama and the German Cup can be enjoyed in detail and through the different streaming platforms where the sports signal is available. In addition, 4K UHD content will be available on the TV screen.

The recess has now concluded and in the Old Continent the football teams are now ready for the official competition. In August, DIRECTV Sports viewers will be able to enjoy the 2019/2020 season of LaLiga Santander of Spain and the Ligue 1 Conforama of France, as well as the German Cup 2019.

As usual, the sports signal will be available offering the greatest coverage including exclusive broadcasts which will be available in HD and some games will be available in 4K UHD. There is no reason to miss any game independently of the location where the user would be located, given the fact that the transmissions are accessible for the streaming through the different platforms such as DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTVSports.com and now also on DIRECTV GO, the new OTT service.

The 2019/20 season of LaLiga Santander, the highest category of Spanish football will start the weekend of August 17. Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, who are currently the champions of the previous tournament, and Barcelona, ​​are now preparing to attempt to surpass these teams and it is preparing to start the tournament with major reinforcements. On each match day DIRECTV Sports will broadcast exclusively five matches of this tournament, all available in online format, in addition to having the highest coverage in HD. For those looking for even higher quality, DIRECTV 4K will offer some games in 4K UHD.

Meanwhile, in France, the Ligue 1 Conforama which is the French Professional Soccer League will start on August 10 and this season promises to be full of emotions as Paris Saint Germain will try to maintain its supremacy. Each day, DIRECTV Sports will have two games in HD exclusively, and both games will be available online.

Finally, the German Cup, the DFB Pokal, which is the second competition of clubs of the German Football Association after the Bundesliga. The viewer will be able to enjoy the matches between the teams of this division and between those of the second division of the competitive football of this country. Among the highlights of the month you will find Energy Cottbus versus Bayern Munich, Uerdingen versus Borussia Dortmund and Alemannia Aanchenvs against Bayer Leverkusen. DIRECTV Sports will offer an exclusive selection of matches for the contest which begins on August 9.

With this programming and its special coverage, DIRECTV Sports continues to show its leadership in the transmission of international matches.

Programming Information:

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 610)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1610)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 612)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1612)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 613)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1613)

Facebook: facebook.com/DIRECTVSports

Twitter: twitter.com/DIRECTVSports

YouTube: youtube.com/user/directvsports

About DIRECTV: DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment experience. Every day DIRECTV subscribers in Latin America enjoy 100% digital quality and sound, industry leading customer service, technological superiority, the most differentiating HD content including transmission of original and exclusive series, complete coverage of the most important events , leagues and sports packages and the possibility to enjoy programming on different screens where and when the user prefers. For more information, visit directvla.com.

Programming available in Argentina, Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. DIRECTVSports.com and DIRECTV Sports App are authenticated platforms for DIRECTV subscribers in these countries.

About DIRECTV GO:

With DIRECTV GO, users can access content how and when they want it through different devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers or Smart TVs. DIRECTV GO is an over-the-top (OTT) subscription service that offers online access to a variety of programs in different Latin American countries. It includes access to linear, live channels, On Demand and sports programming, and an option to subscribe to premium programming. DIRECTV GO is a service of Vrio offered by its affiliate, Latam Streamco Inc. It is available at no additional cost to subscribers of the DIRECTV satellite television service in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay thanks to an agreement between Vrio and DIRECTV satellite television service providers. More information is available at: www.DIRECTVGO.com.

About Vrio:

Vrio is a leading provider of digital entertainment services in South America and the Caribbean with 13.5 million subscribers in 11 countries and 10,000 employees across the region. Vrio's best-in-class entertainment includes premier sporting events, international content and exclusive programming. Vrio offers services in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela through the DIRECTV brand. More information is available at: www.vriocorp.com Vrio is part of AT&T Inc. (NSYE: T).

©2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo, and all other DIRECTV brands contained herein are trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property and / or AT&T affiliated companies.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:56:01 UTC
