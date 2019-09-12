AT&T : THE EUROPEAN FOOTBALL RETURNS AND DIRECTV SPORTS PREPARES FOR AN UNBEATABLE COVERAGE

LaLiga Santander, Ligue 1 Conforama and the German Cup can be enjoyed in detail and through the different streaming platforms where the sports signal is available. In addition, 4K UHD content will be available on the TV screen.



The recess has now concluded and in the Old Continent the football teams are now ready for the official competition. In August, DIRECTV Sports viewers will be able to enjoy the 2019/2020 season of LaLiga Santander of Spain and the Ligue 1 Conforama of France, as well as the German Cup 2019.

As usual, the sports signal will be available offering the greatest coverage including exclusive broadcasts which will be available in HD and some games will be available in 4K UHD. There is no reason to miss any game independently of the location where the user would be located, given the fact that the transmissions are accessible for the streaming through the different platforms such as DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTVSports.com and now also on DIRECTV GO, the new OTT service.

The 2019/20 season of LaLiga Santander, the highest category of Spanish football will start the weekend of August 17. Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, who are currently the champions of the previous tournament, and Barcelona, ​​are now preparing to attempt to surpass these teams and it is preparing to start the tournament with major reinforcements. On each match day DIRECTV Sports will broadcast exclusively five matches of this tournament, all available in online format, in addition to having the highest coverage in HD. For those looking for even higher quality, DIRECTV 4K will offer some games in 4K UHD.

Meanwhile, in France, the Ligue 1 Conforama which is the French Professional Soccer League will start on August 10 and this season promises to be full of emotions as Paris Saint Germain will try to maintain its supremacy. Each day, DIRECTV Sports will have two games in HD exclusively, and both games will be available online.

Finally, the German Cup, the DFB Pokal, which is the second competition of clubs of the German Football Association after the Bundesliga. The viewer will be able to enjoy the matches between the teams of this division and between those of the second division of the competitive football of this country. Among the highlights of the month you will find Energy Cottbus versus Bayern Munich, Uerdingen versus Borussia Dortmund and Alemannia Aanchenvs against Bayer Leverkusen. DIRECTV Sports will offer an exclusive selection of matches for the contest which begins on August 9.

With this programming and its special coverage, DIRECTV Sports continues to show its leadership in the transmission of international matches.

Programming Information:

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 610)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1610)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 612)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1612)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 613)

DIRECTV Sports + HD (Channel 1613)

Facebook: facebook.com/DIRECTVSports

Twitter: twitter.com/DIRECTVSports

YouTube: youtube.com/user/directvsports