AT&T : TV Launches Nationwide Starting Today

DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AT&T launches a new live TV service, AT&T TV, nationwide after a successful 13-market pilot.

AT&T TV marries what you love about live TV with video streaming and apps. Powered by Android TV, it includes live TV packages with your favorite channels and offers easy access to your live TV and apps with one device without having to switch inputs. You can control the whole TV experience and more by using your voice with the Google Assistant. National advertising launching next week brings this to life using some very famous mouths.

AT&T TV works with a compatible high-speed internet connection and is a breeze to set-up. Customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 gigabit AT&T Internet for just $39.99/month for video and $39.99/month for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available1. That's triple the speed at no additional cost when you bundle AT&T TV and AT&T Internet – a move unheard of in the industry.

"Our customers told us what they want from their TV service and we built AT&T TV around that," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. "AT&T TV is live TV made easy and when you add AT&T TV to our amazing 1 gigabit AT&T Internet you can't go wrong."

AT&T TV includes:

Compelling live TV packages, sports and access to more than 5,000 apps on the Google Play Store, including your favorite streaming apps—like HBO Max when it launches in May 2020 . For example, you can easily switch between a live basketball game, Netflix, YouTube or listen to music on Pandora or Spotify. 2 No need to pick up a different remote or switch inputs. We plan to integrate even more apps in the future.





. For example, you can easily switch between a live basketball game, Netflix, YouTube or listen to music on Pandora or Spotify. No need to pick up a different remote or switch inputs. We plan to integrate even more apps in the future. Voice remote with the Google Assistant. You'll be able to seamlessly access the Assistant both on and off-screen and search for content across your apps with a simple word or phrase – everything from accessing a show, changing the room temperature, playing your favorite music playlist, dimming the lights and more. 3





A cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage. You can record as many shows at once as you want, in your home or on-the-go. You can also stream your favorite sports, shows and movies virtually anytime, anywhere on the AT&T TV app on your smartphone or tablet. 4 This is especially handy if you're moving – you don't have to worry about losing your recordings and the simple set-up process lets you get back to watching TV at your new place in a snap.

And with 1 gigabit AT&T Internet, you'll get unlimited data, symmetrical upload and download speeds with upload speeds 20 times faster than cable5. If you're video conferencing, enjoying virtual gaming or telecommuting, upload speeds are critical. You can enjoy your favorite apps, streaming service or connected devices without worrying about bandwidth. Plus 1 gigabit AT&T Internet is over 99% reliable and can support a multitude of connected devices.

If you don't bundle it with AT&T TV service, 1 gigabit AT&T Internet is available for only $49.99/month for 12 months. AT&T TV packages start at $49.99/month6 for 12 months with a 24-month agreement if you buy as a standalone service.

For more information on AT&T TV including packages and pricing, check out www.att.com/tv. For more on 1 gigabit AT&T Internet, check out www.att.com/fiber.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With our video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019.

***According to America's biggest test as announced by Global Wireless Solutions last fall.

Google login required. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

1 Ends 6/27/20. $39.99/mo. each for 12 months plus taxes with 24-month TV agreement. Prices higher in second year. $10 internet equipment fee applies. Restr's apply. See att.com/tv for more details.

2 Req's separate subscription.

3 Google login req'd. Req's compatible smart homes device, app, and service.

4 Available only in the U.S. (excl. Puerto Rico & U.S.V.I.). Req's compatible device and data connection. Limited to 3 concurrent streams.

5 Comparison of Internet 1000 wired upload connection speed to Xfinity and Spectrum 1GB service with uploads of 35 Mbps. For more information, go to: www.att.com/speed101.

6 Ends 6/27/20. $49.99/mo. for 12 mos. plus taxes with 24-mo. agmt. Price incl. ENTERTAINMENT Pkg., and 1 AT&T TV device. Prices higher in 2nd year. Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/mo. is extra and applies to CHOICE or higher pkgs. Restr's apply. See att.com/tv for more details.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-tv-launches-nationwide-starting-today-301014096.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications