AT&T : Takes Streaming Price to the Max

By Dan Gallagher

AT&T was between a rock and a hard place with its much-awaited entry into the TV streaming wars. It chose the hard place.

The telecommunications giant unveiled the details of its HBO Max streaming service late Tuesday. Set to launch in May, it will effectively bundle HBO's existing programming with other new and legacy media properties the company either owns or has acquired the rights to.

That ranges from existing TV titles, such as "Friends" and "South Park," to new shows that will be exclusive to the offering. The company will charge $14.99 a month for the service -- equal to the current cost of its stand-alone HBO Now app, but above almost every other streaming service save for the most expensive tier of Netflix.

That price is a big gamble. Ad-free streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, have long gotten by on monthly fees closer to $10. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. and Disney are about to launch their own streaming services for even less.

Disney's aggressive pricing is particularly notable. Its $6.99 monthly fee will grant viewers access to one of Hollywood's most desirable libraries of content, including the "Star Wars" and Marvel franchises along with new, original shows based on those properties.

AT&T now has a sizable library of its own, thanks to its acquisition of Time Warner. But the company still didn't have a lot of great options here.

Chasing Disney on price could appeal to more potential subscribers. But it would also have diluted the value of the HBO brand that TV viewers are long accustomed to paying a premium for, and it would have rankled existing subscribers already paying that rate. By keeping the price of its existing service, AT&T can effectively enter the streaming war with a base of 34 million U.S. subscribers, a level that took Netflix years to build up to.

But the price also means expansion will be a challenge. AT&T has set an ambitious goal of 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025, at which point it expects the service to tip into profitability. The company's pricing strategy actually serves to highlight the poor economics of the current streaming industry, where intense competition between deep-pocketed payers has jacked up content costs while limiting the prices that can be charged. This game of thrones will be an expensive one.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com