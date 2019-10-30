Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/30 12:53:37 pm
38.375 USD   +0.83%
12:29pAT&T : Takes Streaming Price to the Max
DJ
11:58aAT&T : to Introduce New Unlimited Wireless Plans
PU
11:31aAT&T : to Offer Its Best Unlimited Wireless Plans at an Incredible Value
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Takes Streaming Price to the Max

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

By Dan Gallagher

AT&T was between a rock and a hard place with its much-awaited entry into the TV streaming wars. It chose the hard place.

The telecommunications giant unveiled the details of its HBO Max streaming service late Tuesday. Set to launch in May, it will effectively bundle HBO's existing programming with other new and legacy media properties the company either owns or has acquired the rights to.

That ranges from existing TV titles, such as "Friends" and "South Park," to new shows that will be exclusive to the offering. The company will charge $14.99 a month for the service -- equal to the current cost of its stand-alone HBO Now app, but above almost every other streaming service save for the most expensive tier of Netflix.

That price is a big gamble. Ad-free streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, have long gotten by on monthly fees closer to $10. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. and Disney are about to launch their own streaming services for even less.

Disney's aggressive pricing is particularly notable. Its $6.99 monthly fee will grant viewers access to one of Hollywood's most desirable libraries of content, including the "Star Wars" and Marvel franchises along with new, original shows based on those properties.

AT&T now has a sizable library of its own, thanks to its acquisition of Time Warner. But the company still didn't have a lot of great options here.

Chasing Disney on price could appeal to more potential subscribers. But it would also have diluted the value of the HBO brand that TV viewers are long accustomed to paying a premium for, and it would have rankled existing subscribers already paying that rate. By keeping the price of its existing service, AT&T can effectively enter the streaming war with a base of 34 million U.S. subscribers, a level that took Netflix years to build up to.

But the price also means expansion will be a challenge. AT&T has set an ambitious goal of 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025, at which point it expects the service to tip into profitability. The company's pricing strategy actually serves to highlight the poor economics of the current streaming industry, where intense competition between deep-pocketed payers has jacked up content costs while limiting the prices that can be charged. This game of thrones will be an expensive one.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
12:29pAT&T : Takes Streaming Price to the Max
DJ
11:58aAT&T : to Introduce New Unlimited Wireless Plans
PU
11:31aAT&T : to Offer Its Best Unlimited Wireless Plans at an Incredible Value
PR
10/29AT&T : WarnerMedia Unveils HBO Max
BU
10/29AT&T : Lays Out Price, Show Lineup for HBO Max -- 4th Update
DJ
10/29AT&T : Lays Out Price, Show Lineup for HBO Max -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/29AT&T : Lays Out Price, Show Lineup for HBO Max -- Update
DJ
10/29AT&T : Lays Out Show Lineup for HBO Max -- Update
DJ
10/29AT&T : says HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15
AQ
10/29AT&T : Sony shutting down online-cable service PlayStation Vue
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 407 M
Net income 2019 16 531 M
Debt 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 5,37%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 278 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 38,52  $
Last Close Price 38,06  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T33.36%277 952
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.63%167 925
NTT DOCOMO, INC.18.56%86 703
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-41.47%77 961
T-MOBILE US28.55%69 960
KDDI CORPORATION14.34%63 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group