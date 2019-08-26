AT&T : Telecom Chief John Donovan to Retire -- 2nd Update

By Drew FitzGerald

Senior AT&T Inc. executive John Donovan will retire Oct. 1, leaving a sudden opening atop the company's core business as its leaders confront upheavals in the U.S. media and telecom markets.

Mr. Donovan, 58 years old, runs the company's communications division, a sprawling group that includes the Dallas company's wireless business, home broadband and landline services, and the struggling DirecTV service in the U.S.

The company said it would name Mr. Donovan's successor soon. He is one of CEO Randall Stephenson's key lieutenants and oversaw a division with $145 billion of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than 80% of its parent's business.

Analysts have considered Mr. Donovan and John Stankey, the head of AT&T's WarnerMedia division, among the top contenders to succeed Mr. Stephenson, who has run the company and chaired its board since 2007. Mr. Stephenson, 59, hasn't indicated plans to step down from the helm of the company any time soon.

Messrs. Donovan and Stankey have had a sometimes strained relationship, according to people familiar with the situation. Both men have served at different times as the company's chief strategist and led several business units.

The timing of Mr. Donovan's departure surprised some company insiders, though he was approaching the company's standard retirement age of 60. He has spearheaded the company's early network upgrades supporting fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless technology and was among the executives scheduled to speak at the company's annual business summit in November.

Mr. Donovan joined AT&T in 2008 as its technology chief and led an overhaul of the No. 2 wireless carrier's network infrastructure as it struggled to keep up with demand for data caused by the success of the then-new Apple iPhone. He later became AT&T's strategy chief and took over its communications division in 2017 when it was formed ahead of AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner.

The longtime telecom executive leaves the company during a pivotal phase in its history. AT&T plans to use the TV channels and film studios it bought to launch a new streaming internet video service called HBO Max. The planned service, overseen by Mr. Stankey, has demanded a growing share of its parent's resources and will eventually compete with more traditional channel bundles housed in AT&T's communications group.

Mr. Donovan has spent the past two years wrestling with the decline of the DirecTV satellite business AT&T acquired in 2015. Changing viewer habits have eroded its pay-TV customer base, putting the company on track to lose more than two million subscribers this year.

AT&T has adapted to the cord-cutting wave by raising prices for satellite and internet TV, a move that helped shore up its profitability this year. The company's investments in its cellular network, including in the federal FirstNet system for emergency responders, also yielded better commercial wireless service that improved performance in AT&T's bread-and-butter cellphone business.

