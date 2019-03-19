Log in
AT&T : Three Executives to Oversee AT&T's Warner Bros. Studio Following Departure of CEO Tsujihara

03/19/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

By Joe Flint and Ben Fritz

Three senior Warner Bros. executives will oversee operations at the television and film studio in the wake of Kevin Tsujihara's resignation Monday after an investigation into a relationship he had with an actress several years ago, according to people with knowledge of the company's plans.

Movie chief Toby Emmerich, television head Peter Roth and Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Williams will serve as co-heads of the studio and report directly to John Stankey, chief executive of WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T Inc., according to these people.

They said the moves are temporary while Mr. Stankey determines a new leadership structure at Warner Bros., which had been run by Mr. Tsujihara since 2013.

Mr. Tsujihara stepped down after revelations about a relationship he had with actress Charlotte Kirk in which he suggested in text messages that he would help to arrange meetings for her that could lead to roles for her in Warner movies. She eventually landed minor roles in two Warner Bros. films. The Hollywood Reporter published an article earlier this month detailing the relationship.

In a memo to Warner Bros. staff Monday, Mr. Tsujihara said his "continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company's continued success."

Mr. Stankey said on Monday the company is searching for a permanent successor.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com and Ben Fritz at ben.fritz@wsj.com

