AT&T : TitleAT&T Closes Sale of Data Center Colocation Operations and Assets to Brookfield Infrastructure

AT&T (T)
01/01/2019
28.54 USD   +0.28%
2018AT&T : Antitrust Case Set For Act II
DJ
2018AT&T : Appeals Court to Consider AT&T's Deal for Time Warner
DJ
2018AT&T : Plans 3-Tier Streaming
DJ
AT&T Closes Sale of Data Center Colocation Operations and Assets to Brookfield Infrastructure

01/01/2019 | 02:39pm CET

AT&T Inc.* announced today that it has completed the sale of its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners ('Brookfield'). The company previously announced a strategic alliance with Brookfield that included the transfer of these operations and assets.

Brookfield has established a wholly owned company, Evoque Data Center Solutions™ ('Evoque'), to own and operate the assets. Customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leases and specified owned facilities have been transferred to Brookfield.

Evoque joins AT&T's global colocation ecosystem program where AT&T will offer Evoque's colocation services to business customers. The ecosystem program offers business customers access to 350+ data centers around the world.

Under the terms of the deal, AT&T has received $1.1 billion, which will support the company's goal of reducing its net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio to the 2.5x range by the end of 2019.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 13:38:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 7,12%
P/E ratio 2018 10,38
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 207 B
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T0.00%207 132
CHINA MOBILE LTD.0.00%197 038
NTT DOCOMO INC0.00%85 307
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.00%73 344
KDDI CORP0.00%60 606
T-MOBILE US0.16%53 652
