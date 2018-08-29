Log in
AT&T : TitleAT&T to Host Investor Call September 10

08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

AT&T * (NYSE: T) will host a conference call with investors on Monday, September 10 to discuss the company's recently released pro forma financial information reflecting the Time Warner acquisition. John Stephens, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Debbie Dial, senior vice president and controller, will review the information in detail and answer questions. The call is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The pro forma filing and additional schedules can be viewed on the AT&T Investor Relations website, where a live webcast of the call will also be available. The webcast replay will be available until December 28, 2018.

AT&T Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:56:05 UTC
