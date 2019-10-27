Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : TitleAT&T to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at https://investors.att.com.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
07:07pAT&T : TitleAT&T to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprise..
PU
05:23pAT&T : to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
BU
10/26AT&T : Warner Bros. Faces Big Profit Share on Record-Setting 'Joker' Haul
DJ
10/25AT&T : The NBA Regular Season 2019-2020 Starts on DIRECTV
PU
10/25WarnerMedia to Buy Out Minority Stake in HBO-Branded Services in Latin Americ..
DJ
10/25AT&T : TitleWarnerMedia to Take Full Ownership of HBO-Branded Services in Spanis..
PU
10/25AT&T : Inks $680 Million Sale-Leaseback Deal For Wireless Towers
DJ
10/25AT&T : and Peppertree Capital Agree to Tower Transaction Valued at up to $680 Mi..
BU
10/24Four Telecom Companies Create Texting Technology Joint Venture
DJ
10/24AT&T : Luminary Media Hires Former HBO Executive Simon Sutton as CEO
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 801 M
Net income 2019 18 151 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 269 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 37,26  $
Last Close Price 36,82  $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T29.33%269 044
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.43%168 374
NTT DOCOMO, INC.17.50%86 723
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-42.66%76 584
T-MOBILE US28.31%69 621
KDDI CORPORATION13.41%63 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group