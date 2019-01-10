AT&T : TitleJohn Stephens, AT&T Chief Financial Officer, Speaks at Citi Conference

Log in
AT&T

AT&T (T)
01/10 04:00:42 pm
30.4 USD   +1.00%
AT&T : John Stephens, AT&T Chief Financial Officer, Speaks at Citi Conference

01/10/2019
Stabilizing Entertainment Group EBITDA. Stephens said AT&T remains confident in its ability to keep EBITDA levels in its Entertainment Group stable in 2019 as the company focuses on cost controls, profitability and retaining customers with offers that meet their needs. EBITDA support will come from improving video ARPU as promotional pricing expires for about 2 million linear video subscribers and as annual price increases help offset content cost increases.

The company will also focus on enhancing profitability in its over-the-top offerings.

At the end of the second quarter last year, about 500,000 DIRECTV NOW subscribers were on $10 per month promotional pricing plans; By yearend 2018, virtually no subscribers remained on this plan. The company expects this and the expansion of its cloud DVR offer for DIRECTV NOW will support ARPU growth in 2019.

AT&T also expects growth in broadband revenues in 2019 driven by customer additions and ARPU increases as it expands its fiber network, which offers higher speeds and high reliability. By mid-2019, AT&T expects to cover 14 million customer locations, a nearly 30% increase from the end of 2018.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 00:58:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,75%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 219 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T5.47%219 068
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.98%210 292
NTT DOCOMO INC6.13%89 414
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.34%80 415
KDDI CORP3.62%62 590
T-MOBILE US6.46%57 453
