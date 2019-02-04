AT&T : Touchdown! AT&T Customers Win Big on Data

On Sunday, fans lit up the stands with glowing smartphones as they posted, snapped and shared all the excitement from pro football's biggest game in Atlanta.

Last night's big game resulted in New England bringing home the championship trophy. From kickoff to the halftime show to the final play, fans in Atlanta shared heart-pounding moments and used more than 11.5 Terabytes (TB)* of data in and around the stadium on game day. That's equal to more than 32 million super selfies from the stands.This sets a new mobile data usage record for any championship sporting event or football game to ever cross our network.

Even greater, we saw more than 23.5 TB of data cross our network within a 2-mile radius of the stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

Even with the high traffic, the thousands of first responders equipped with FirstNet didn't have to compete with fans for access to network resources. FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to America's first responders and public safety community. Never before has public safety's high-quality Band 14 spectrum or a FirstNet-dedicated SatCOLT been available to provide optimal coverage and capacity for first responders at the Big Game. Plus, with FirstNet's always-on priority and preemption, responders were able to confidently communicate and coordinate before, during and after the game and focus on what matters most - keeping fans safe.